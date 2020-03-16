NHL pushes back timeline on potential resumption of season

"The pause will be until it's appropriate and prudent and safe to start back up," Bettman said last week. "Nobody knows how long the hiatus may be. Nobody, even the medical community, can predict it with certainty."

The U.S. government has imposed a travel ban from Europe for non-citizens that extends until mid-April. There are currently 233 European players on NHL rosters, including leading scorer Leon Draisaitl from Germany, and there are more on contracts who are in the minors. How many might return home is unknown.

"I've spoken to some players who are doing their best to obviously scramble to return to the safest, most comfortable environment that they can get to at this point," Grossman said.

The NHL suspended its season with 189 games remaining before the playoffs. Bettman said he remained optimistic about resuming and still awarding the Stanley Cup, which has only not been handed out twice since 1893: 1919 (Spanish flu outbreak) and 2005 (lockout).

NHL players previously were directed to stay in their team's city and wait. The league and union had discussed the possibility of players returning to team training facilities within the next week or so, but that plan has changed.