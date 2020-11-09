Nick Saban: No. 1 ranking 'even more meaningless this year'

LSU is dealing with a COVID outbreak and won't be at full-strength — if the game is even played. Coach Ed Orgeron said the situation has made it difficult to know who won't be available for the game or whether it might need to be postponed, like Auburn-Mississippi State was on Monday.

LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama last season, winning 46-41. Now, the Tigers will be looking to play the spoiler if they take the field.

And the Tide will be looking to stay on task, No. 1 ranking or not.

"It's great to be considered the top team, but none of it matters," quarterback Mac Jones said. "It doesn't matter if you're ranked 25th or first, you have to go out there and control your own destiny by winning every game.

"If we can just try to win every game we'll continue to go throughout the season and get a chance to play more games."

And Saban, as always, remains on guard against complacency or overconfidence. This is familiar territory for Alabama; the ascent to No. 1 Sunday marked the record 13th consecutive year that the Tide has spent at least one week atop the poll.