Niederreiter scores twice, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 5-3

RALEIGH, N.C. — Nino Niederreiter had two goals and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the Chicago Blackhawks with a 5-3 victory Friday.

Niederreiter capped his big night by scoring on the power play with 4:56 left, pushing the puck past Kevin Lankinen from the top of the crease for his ninth of the season. That made it 4-2, putting the Hurricanes in control after quickly blowing a two-goal lead late in the second.

Martin Necas scored the go-ahead goal early in the third on the power play. Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin also found the net, with Slavin scoring on a long empty-netter with 3:14 left.

Patrick Kane had a spectacular goal and two assists for the Blackhawks, and Ian Mitchell scored in the final seconds before the second intermission to tie it at 2. Carl Soderberg also scored.

The Blackhawks had won three in a row and six of seven.

James Reimer made 26 saves for the victory.

PANTHERS 7, RED WINGS 2: At Detroit, Patric Hornqvist scored in the first and third periods to help Florida rout Detroit.