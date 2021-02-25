No. 1 Gonzaga gets past Santa Clara

SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Drew Timme had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and No. 1 Gonzaga won its 50th straight at home, beating Santa Clara 89-75 on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs won their 27th straight overall dating to last season, but struggled to shake the Broncos for most of the night.
Timme was a big reason why Gonzaga (23-0, 14-0 West Coast Conference) was finally able to pull away in the second half. Limited to just eight minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, Gonzaga's primary interior scorer made 7 of 9 shots as the Bulldogs pulled away from a 40-38 halftime lead.
Jalen Suggs nearly had a triple-double finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Joel Ayayi added 11 points for Gonzaga.
Gonzaga's 50-game home win streak matches the longest in school history. The Bulldogs have also won 20 straight games by double-digits, matching the longest streak ever by a team ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25. UCLA also won 20 straight by double-digits during the 1971-72 season.
(3) MICHIGAN 79, (9) IOWA 57: At Ann Arbor, Hunter Dickinson gave Luka Garza fits around the basket, and Franz Wagner scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Michigan to a victory over No. 9 Iowa.
The Wolverines (17-1, 12-1) passed yet another test against a highly ranked opponent, and they look increasingly alone atop the Big Ten, where every other team has at least four conference losses. Dickinson more than held his own against Garza in a much-anticipated matchup of two standout big men who have known each other for years.
Garza led the Hawkeyes (17-7, 11-6) with 16 points, but he shot 6 of 19 from the field. The 7-foot-1 Dickinson, who like Garza went to high school in the Washington area, showed early on he could defend the Iowa star without help inside. That helped Michigan become the first team to hold the Hawkeyes under 65 points all season.
(5) ILLINOIS 86, NEBRASKA 70: At Champaign, Kofi Cockburn scored 24 points, freshman Adam Miller added 18 and No. 5 Illinois beat Nebraska.
Illinois (17-6, 13-4 Big Ten) played without star Ayo Dosunmu, who broke his nose Tuesday against Michigan State and is expected to miss at least two more games.
Freshman guard Andre Curbelo narrowly missed a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
(12) HOUSTON 81, WESTERN KENTUCKY 57: At Houston, Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 33 points and had six rebounds to help No. 12 Houston beat Western Kentucky.
Grimes scored 21 points in the first half, including 18 straight at one point. The junior guard finished 11 of 21 from the field, making 8 of 16 on 3-pointers.
Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark each had 12 points, and DeJon Jarreau had nine points for Houston (19-3). The Cougars shot 46%, including 13 of 31 on 3-pointers.
Women's Top 25
(1) CONNECTICUT 81, CREIGHTON 49: At Omaha, Nika Muhl scored 15 of her season-high 19 points in the first quarter and No. 1 Connecticut won the outright Big East regular-season championship with a victory over Creighton.
The Huskies (19-1, 16-0) never lost a league game in their seven years in the American Athletic Conference, and now they're two wins away from being perfect in their return to the Big East.
Temi Carda had a season-high 24 points and eight rebounds for Creighton (7-10, 6-7), which matched its most lopsided home loss under 19th-year coach Jim Flanery.
(2) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 83, PITTSBURGH 53: At Raleigh, Raina Perez scored 14 points and second-ranked North Carolina State was sharp from outside to beat Pittsburgh.
Jakia Brown-Turner also scored 14 points for the Wolfpack (16-2, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made 16 of 26 3-pointers to tie the program record for made 3s in a game. N.C. State led by double digits nearly the entire way and ran off a 20-0 stretch during the third quarter to blow the game open.
It marked the Wolfpack’s sixth straight win in the series and also kept N.C. State alive in its battle with No. 6 Louisville for the No. 1 seed in next week's ACC Tournament.
(3) TEXAS A&M 73, ALABAMA 67: At Tuscaloosa, Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells each scored 16 points and No. 3 Texas A&M won its ninth straight game, beating Alabama.
Nixon and Wells combined to contribute 10 points during a 19-3 run for the Aggies to close the second quarter which essentially put the game out of reach for the Crimson Tide.
After Texas A&M (21-1, 12-1 Southeastern Conference) led for most of the first quarter, Alabama used a 10-0 run to take a 26-23 lead in the second quarter. The Aggies then used that big run to end the half taking a 42-29 lead into halftime.
(5) SOUTH CAROLINA 68, MISSISSIPPI 43: At Columbia, Zia Cooke scored 17 points and No. 5 South Carolina won its 13th game in a row against Mississippi.
The Gamecocks (19-3, 14-1 Southeastern Conference) remained on track for a second consecutive SEC regular-season crown with a showdown for the title at one-loss No. 3 Texas A&M on Sunday.
Cooke got South Carolina out fast with 12 first-quarter points and its defense held the Rebels to their worst shooting performance of the season.
(8) MARYLAND 88, PURDUE 59: At West Lafayette, Angel Reese scored 17 points and Diamond Miller added 16 as No. 8 Maryland moved one game closer to a third consecutive Big Ten regular-season title with a road rout of Purdue.
The Terps (18-2, 14-1 Big Ten) have a one-game conference lead on Indiana with two games remaining after their seventh consecutive victory. They can clinch a share of the title or the outright championship on Sunday.
Reese also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds as Maryland dominated the boards 50-26. Mimi Collins and Ashley Owusu also had 13 points apiece. Faith Masonius had 10 points and eight rebounds
(19) KENTUCKY 62, (17) GEORGIA 58: At Athens, Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, hitting all four of her 3-pointers, and No. 19 Kentucky defeated No. 17 Georgia.
A 17-3 run to close the first half gave the Wildcats a 34-24 lead but the Bulldogs recovered and stayed in the game.
However, Georgia didn't commit their first foul of the fourth quarter until 1:22 remained. Finally, at 9.1 seconds Tatyana Wyatt made two free throws for Kentucky. Jordan Isaacs made three from the line for Georgia with 5.7 seconds but a free throw by Chasity Patterson at 4.3 seconds secured the win.