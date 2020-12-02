No. 1 Gonzaga rallies to beat No. 11 West Virginia

INDIANANAPOLIS — Joel Ayayi matched his career high with 21 points and Andrew Nembhard and Corey Kispert each had, and No. 1 Gonzaga rallied to beat No. 11 West Virginia on Wednesday night in the Jimmy V Classic.
The Bulldogs (3-0) struggled to get in sync early and again after freshman Jalen Suggs injured an ankle in the first half. But Gonzaga used a late 13-4 run to take control and scored six straight points late to seal it.
Derek Culver led West Virginia (3-1) with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 7:26 to play. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped the Mountaineers to 0-5 in the series.
This did not look like the same Gonzaga team that won two shootouts last week.
The shooters struggled early and just when it seemed they were about get on track, Suggs slid through the lane, hurting his left ankle. He stayed on the ground for several minutes and needing help to reach his chair.
West Virginia took advantage of the momentum swing with a 14-3 run that gave it a 33-24 lead late in the first half.
When Suggs returned in the second half, Gonzaga charged back. It retook the lead on Kispert’s layup with 9:46 to play and seized control with Kispert and Ajayi combining for nine points in the decisive run.
(17) TEXAS 69, (14) NORTH CAROLINA 67: At Asheville, North Carolina, it wasn’t long after Texas arrived for the relocated Maui Invitational that coach Shaka Smart pointed out the banners hanging above the court to recognize the tournament’s past champions.
“We said: ‘There’s no Texas on these banners,’” Smart said.
There will be now, thanks to Matt Coleman III’s clock-beating shot and a defensive effort that carried the Longhorns to their first title.
Coleman hit a stepback jumper with 0.1 seconds left to help Texas beat North Carolina, capping a wild finish that saw the Longhorns regroup after blowing a 16-point lead and falling behind late.
(23) OHIO STATE 77, MOOREHEAD STATE 44: At Columbus, Ohio, E.J. Liddell scored 16 points and Ohio State pulled away from Morehead State for a win.
Justice Sueing, C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr. had 11 points apiece for Ohio State (3-0). Kyle Young collected 10 points and nine rebounds, and Justin Ahrens finished with nine points.
DeVon Cooper scored 13 points for Morehead State (1-3), which shot a dismal 25% from the floor. Skyelar Potter had 11.
Women's Top 25
(12) TEXAS A&M 80, LAMAR 63: At College Station, Texas, N'dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Aaliyah Wilson added 14 points and 10 boards, and Texas A&M beat Lamar.
Jones has reached double figures in both scoring and rebounding in every game this season. Jordan Nixon added eight points, a career-high 10 assists and three steals for Texas A&M (3-0).
The Aggies, who never trailed, scored the final seven first-half points and opened the third quarter with a 12-3 spurt to make it 50-34. Lamar (0-4) trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Wilson scored eight of Texas A&M's 28 points in the third quarter as the Aggies shot 13 of 22 (59%) from the field and scored eight second-chance points off six offensive rebounds.
(19) OHIO STATE 103, KENT STATE 47: At Columbus, Ohio, Dorka Juhasz and Jacy Sheldon each scored 16 points to lead five Ohio State players in double figures and the Buckeyes beat Kent State.
Ohio State started the game on a 26-0 run and led 31-4 at the end of the first quarter. Juhasz had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half and Sheldon added 11 points to help Ohio State build a 52-14 lead. Ohio State shot 61% from the field while Kent State was held to 4-of-37 shooting.
Juhasz, a junior, also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds for her 24th career double-double.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!