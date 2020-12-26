No. 1 Gonzaga rolls over most recent champ Virginia, 98-75

The matchup of one of the best offenses in the country against one of the best defenses wasn't much of a contest, with Gonzaga shooting 60% with superior ball movement and screening. Virginia hadn't allowed an opponent to shoot better than 40% this season.

The Zags' offense was so efficient, Virginia coach Tony Bennett tried to slow it by using a timeout three times when the media break was set for the next dead ball. The last of those came after Kispert's two long 3s and a putback from Timme that put Gonzaga ahead 62-38 early in the second half.

(6) HOUSTON 63, UCF 54: At Orlando, Florida, Kelvin Sampson isn't interested in compiling style points as sixth-ranked Houston navigates the start of the season while dealing with COVID-19 issues that have limited the team's practice time.

It's wasn't pretty Saturday; however, the Cougars (7-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) overcame cold shooting with stellar defense to beat UCF and deny the Knights (3-2, 1-1) a second win over a Top 25 opponent in a week.

Sampson compared watching the performance in which Houston shot under 38% while holding UCF to just one field goal in the final 8:50 to watching Miss America walking across a stage and noticing she has a bunion on one of her feet.