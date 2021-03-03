No. 10 Indiana overcomes Iowa to stay in Big Ten title hunt

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Iowa asserted itself with energy early, but Indiana's second-half determination and scoring balance proved far more formidable as the 10th-ranked Hoosiers rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter for an 89-80 Big Ten home win on Wednesday.

"This is the best time of the year and we feel like we're playing our best, individually and as a team," said Grace Berger, who scored eight of her 22 points in a pivotal third quarter, when Indiana outscored Iowa 27-16.

Mackenzie Holmes and Ali Patberg also finished with 22 points for the Hoosiers (17-4, 15-2 Big Ten), who pulled to with a half-game of No. 8 Maryland (19-2, 15-1) for the regular-season conference crown. Indiana has one regular-season game remaining while the Terrapins have two.

"In that third quarter, they were just putting their heads down and driving to the basket," said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. "And we didn't have an answer for it."

Nicole Cardano-Hillary added seven of her 13 points in the third as the Hoosiers took a 65-59 edge into the final 10 minutes.

Iowa freshman guard Caitlin Clark, the nation's second-leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, led all scorers with 32 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Manika Czinano added 20 points for the Hawkeyes (14-8, 10-8).