No. 10 Iowa wins 77-75 as free throws cost No. 14 Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Luka Garza had 25 points, 15 in the second half, as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 14 Rutgers 77-75 thanks to the Scarlet Knights' free throw struggles.
Rutgers (7-2, 3-2 Big Ten) has struggled all season at the foul line this season, hitting just 62%. It went 4-of-12 against Iowa (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten), which was 18-of-23.
Jacob Young had 17 points as Rutgers' defense stifled the Big Ten's top offense.
Connor McCaffery headed to the locker room three minutes into the game with an ankle injury and never returned.
From there, Rutgers stymied an offense averaging 94 points. Jordan Bohannon scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting while Keegan Murray had 14 points.
The teams were tied at 35 at the break.
Montez Mathis had 13 points, five assists and five rebounds for Rutgers. Myles Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
(2) BAYLOR 76, IOWA STATE 65: At Ames, Jared Butler scored 21 points to lead four scorers in double figures and No. 2 Baylor held off Iowa State for its narrowest margin of victory this season.
The Bears (9-0, 2-0 Big 12) won seven of their previous eight games by at least 29 points, winning by an average of 32.8 points.
Butler hit a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 63-55 lead with 7:31 remaining and made three key free throws in the final 3 minutes after Iowa State pulled within 66-61.
ALABAMA 71, (7) TENNESSEE 63: At Knoxville, John Petty hit three critical 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, leading Alabama to a stunning victory over No. 7 Tennessee.
The Crimson Tide (7-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) turned a one-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage midway through the second behind Petty’s trio of 3s and two more long-range makes by Joshua Primo.
Primo and Herbert Jones finished with 11 points, and Jahvon Quinerly scored 10.
(8) TEXAS 84, KANSAS 59: At Lawrence, Courtney Ramey scored 18 points to lead five Texas players in double-figures scoring, and No. 8 Longhorns routed third-ranked Kansas to match the most lopsided win by an opponent in the history of Allen Fieldhouse.
Andrew Jones added 14 points, Matt Coleman III had 13 and Jericho Sims had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12), who turned an eight-point halftime lead into a blowout in startling fashion.
The margin of victory was the most by an opponent in the Phog since Missouri’s 91-66 victory on Feb. 1, 1989.
OKLAHOMA 75, (9) WEST VIRGINIA 71: At Norman, Umoja Gibson made eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 9 points, and Oklahoma recovered after blowing an 18-point halftime deficit to beat No. 9 West Virginia.
The Sooners (6-1, 2-1 Big 12) have won three straight and four of five against the Mountaineers (8-3, 1-2), including a season sweep in 2019-20. The Sooners also have won four of their last seven games against ranked opponents.
Taz Sherman and Jalen Bridges had 19 points each for West Virginia, and Miles McBride had 15. The Mountaineers’ previous losses this season came to No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 3 Kansas. The loss kept coach Bob Huggins from recording his 300th win as West Virginia’s coach.
(11) CREIGHTON 67, PROVIDENCE 65: At Providence, Christian Bishop had a go-ahead dunk with 0.8 seconds left and the 11th-ranked Creighton held off a late rally to beat the Providence.
Marcus Zegarowski, who had the assist on Bishop’s dunk, hit six 3-pointers and had 20 points to help the Bluejays (8-2, 4-1 Big East) to their fourth straight victory.
Damien Jefferson added a season-high 18 points, his eighth consecutive game in double-figures. Marcus Ballock finished with 14 points. Zegarowski, Jefferson and Ballock combined for 52 of the Bluejays’ points.
(12) MISSOURI 81, ARKANSAS 68: At Fayetteville, Jeremiah Tilmon scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for No. 12 Missouri, and the Tigers handed Arkansas its first loss of the season.
Tilmon eclipsed his season high in points during the first half and finished with a career high. He was joined in double figures by Xavier Pinson with 23 and Mark Smith with 11.
Arkansas (9-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), missing its best interior player, could not match Missouri’s physicality. The Tigers (7-1, 1-1) outrebounded Arkansas 51-36, outscored the Razorbacks 34-22 in the paint, and held them to 27% shooting from the field.
OKLAHOMA STATE 82, (13) TEXAS TECH 72: At Lubbock, Bryce Williams scored 15 points in his first start for Oklahoma State, including a steal and breakaway dunk in overtime as the Cowboys held on to beat No. 13 Texas Tech.
Issac Likeleke and Avery Anderson III both had 17 points for the Cowboys (7-2, 1-2), who needed overtime after blowing an 11-point lead in the second half. They lost their first two conference games by a combined five points.
Mac McClung led Texas Tech (8-3, 1-2) with 21 points. He hit a 3-pointer to start the overtime period, but those were his last points before he fouled out with 1:06 left.
Women's Top 25
(2) LOUISVILLE 97, BELLARMINE 46: At Louisville, Olivia Cochran scored 15 points to lead No. 2 Louisville to a victory over Bellarmine.
Unlike Friday’s victory over Northern Kentucky, when they needed a third- quarter run to overcome a deficit, the Cardinals (7-0) took command early against the Knights (0-5). A 13-2 first-quarter spurt gave Louisville a lead it would not relinquish.
The Cardinals shot 60.9% for the game, 13 of 16 in the second quarter to pull away.
(7) BAYLOR 74, TCU 50: At Fort Worth, Moon Ursin and NaLyssa Smith had double-doubles and No. 7 Baylor beat TCU, when both head coaches missed the game because of coronavirus contact tracing.
With associate head coach Bill Brock filling in for Kim Mulkey, Baylor (8-1, 3-0 Big 12) won its 30th straight game in the series against the Horned Frogs. It was the first game for the Lady Bears since consecutive 93-point non conference victories the week before Christmas.
Ursin had season highs with 21 points and 10 rebounds, along with seven assists. Smith had 18 points and 12 rebounds. DiDi Richards added 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Baylor.
(21) SOUTH FLORIDA 71, EAST CAROLINA 58: At Tampa, Bethy Mununga scored 23 points and grabbed 21 rebounds, both personal bests in her two years at South Florida, and the No. 21 Bulls pulled away from East Carolina.
Mununga, a junior college transfer, controlled the inside, especially in the second half when she outrebounded the Pirates 15-12 and scored 11 points. The senior, who spent her first two years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, has four double-doubles this season and 13 at USF.
Sydni Harvey added 11 points and Maria Alvarez 10 for the Bulls (7-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference), who have won six straight.
(23) GONZAGA 69, SAINT MARY'S 37: At Spokane, Jenn Wirth scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her fifth-straight double-double and No. 23 Gonzaga shut down Saint Mary's.
LeeAnne Wirth added 10 points for the Bulldogs (8-2, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who won their seventh straight. Three other players had eight points apiece.
Taycee Wedin scored nine points to lead the Gaels (2-6, 0-2) and Finau Tonga grabbed eight rebounds.