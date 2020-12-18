No. 10 Tennessee rolls past Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jaden Springer scored 21 points to lead No. 10 Tennessee over Tennessee Tech 103-49 on Friday night.

The 6-foot-4 freshman also had six rebounds and six assists and was one of six Volunteers (4-0) in double figures. Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey Jr. scored 15 points each, John Fulkerson had 13 points and six rebounds, Keon Johnson scored 13 points and Yves Pons had 10 points and two blocks.

The Golden Eagles (0-8) were led by Jr. Clay with 13 points. Keishawn Davidson added 12 points.

After leading by 27 at halftime, Tennessee went on a 17-1 run midway through the second half and got its lead to 76-33.

Springer had 17 points by halftime as the Vols led 49-22. An 11-0 run late in the first half turned a struggle into a rout, giving Tennessee a 40-17 lead.

BYU 72, (18) SAN DIEGO STATE 62: At San Diego, Alex Barcello scored 22 points and Brandon Averette hit a huge 3-pointer with 51 seconds left for BYU, which blew a 17-point lead before beating San Diego State despite Matt Mitchell’s career-high 35 points.

Mitchell was remarkable in scoring 26 points in the second half. He spurred a 14-0 run with three 3-pointers and then had a steal and dunk that tied it 61.