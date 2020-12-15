No. 10 Tennessee rolls to win over Appalachian State

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Victor Bailey had 13 points and No. 10 Tennessee put its stifling defense on full display Tuesday night in a victory over Appalachian State.
The Volunteers held Appalachian State scoreless for the first 6:22 while jumping out to a 13-0 lead. The margin was 36-8 before the Mountaineers scored the last five points of the first half.
Tennessee came into the game holding opponents to 26% shooting from the field. Appalachian State managed 28%.
John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each had 12 points for Tennessee (3-0), which started fast and didn’t slow down. Josiah-Jordan James scored 11.
Appalachian State (4-2) was led by Michael Almonacy with nine points.
Fulkerson had eight points in the first 20 minutes. Almonacy paced the Mountaineers with six.
VIRGINIA TECH 66, (24) CLEMSON 60: At Blacksburg, Virginia, Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat Clemson.
Radford hit 5 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their conference opener for the fifth time in the past six seasons.
Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for Virginia Tech, which was 25 for 31 on free throws, including 4 for 4 in the waning seconds. Alleyne’s two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining pushed the Hokies’ lead to 64-60, and after Clemson’s Al-Amir Dawes missed a 3-pointer, the Tigers fouled Hunter Cattoor, who hit two free throws with a second left to seal it for the Hokies.
Cattoor finished with 11 points for Virginia Tech.
Women's Top 25
(3) UCONN 92, SETON HALL 65: At South Orange, New Jersey, Paige Bueckers scored 25 points in her second game for UConn, and the Huskies beat Seton Hall in their return to the Big East.
UConn (2-0, 1-0) rejoined the conference on July 1 after a seven-year stint in the American Athletic Conference. As members of the Big East from 1982-2013, Connecticut won 19 regular-season and 18 tournament league titles.
Christyn Williams added 21 points for UConn. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds.
UConn led 31-17 in the second quarter before Seton Hall (2-2, 0-1 Big East) outscored the Huskies 13-7 in the last part of the half.
(10) TEXAS A&M 99, SAM HOUSTON STATE 69: At College Station, Texas, Aaliyah Wilson is 100% recovered from a serious knee injury that sidelined the senior guard during her sophomore year.
Wilson scored 17 points, and Texas A&M rolled past Sam Houston State.
The Aggies (7-0) shot 59.7% from the field and had five players score in double figures. N’dea Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Ciera Johnson finished with 12 points. Kayla Wells scored 11 points, and Jordan Nixon had 10.
Wilson was 8 for 10 from the field. The senior guard also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
