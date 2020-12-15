No. 10 Tennessee rolls to win over Appalachian State

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Victor Bailey had 13 points and No. 10 Tennessee put its stifling defense on full display Tuesday night in a victory over Appalachian State.

The Volunteers held Appalachian State scoreless for the first 6:22 while jumping out to a 13-0 lead. The margin was 36-8 before the Mountaineers scored the last five points of the first half.

Tennessee came into the game holding opponents to 26% shooting from the field. Appalachian State managed 28%.

John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each had 12 points for Tennessee (3-0), which started fast and didn’t slow down. Josiah-Jordan James scored 11.

Appalachian State (4-2) was led by Michael Almonacy with nine points.

Fulkerson had eight points in the first 20 minutes. Almonacy paced the Mountaineers with six.

VIRGINIA TECH 66, (24) CLEMSON 60: At Blacksburg, Virginia, Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat Clemson.

Radford hit 5 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their conference opener for the fifth time in the past six seasons.