No. 14 Maryland women make Big Ten record 21 3-pointers

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Diamond Miller scored a career-high 28 points, Katie Benzan added 21, and the duo combined for 11 of Maryland's Big Ten record 21 3-pointers as the No. 14 Terrapins beat Towson 112-78 on Thursday night.
Maryland was 8 of 12 from 3-point range at the half and finished 21 of 31 (67.7%) — with three apiece from Chloe Bibby and Ashley Owusu. Seven Terrapins made a 3-pointer, and Towson was 7 of 19.
The previous conference record was 19, set by Iowa (at Northwestern) in 2014-15 and Minnesota (at Illinois) the following season. The NCAA record is 28 by Western Ill. on Nov. 12, 2018.
Maryland lost prized freshman starter Angel Reese to a right ankle injury in the first quarter. The 6-foot-3 wing, the No. 2 recruit in the nation, had two points in three minutes before the injury. She averaged 17 points in her first three games, including 20 in her debut.
Owusu also had a career high in scoring with 25 points and seven rebounds for Maryland (3-1).
Kionna Jeter scored 28 points on 12-of-28 shooting for Towson (2-1). Aleah Nelson added 18 points and Allie Kubek had 11.
Maryland's next scheduled game on Saturday against Coppin State was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Eagles program. The Terrapins are scheduled to play on Tuesday against Mount St. Mary's.
(13) INDIANA 71, SAMFORD 26: At Bloomington, Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes scored 13 points apiece and Indiana used a dominate first half to cruise to a win over Samford.
Alie Patberg added 12 points and Aleksa Gulbe 11 for the Hoosiers (2-0), who led 33-7 at halftime.
Samford (0-3), which lost its last game to Auburn 66-64, scored off the opening tip and then the Hoosiers reeled off 14 straight points. The Bulldogs missed 11 consecutive shots, finished the quarter 2 of 16 and trailed 15-4. They went 1 of 13 in the second quarter to shoot 10.3% for the half.
(16) ARKANSAS 103, LOUISIANA-MONROE 50: At Fayetteville, Destiny Slocum led six Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points and the Razorbacks beat Louisiana-Monroe.
Arkansas (4-1), coming off a 115-96 loss to then-No. 12 Maryland on Sunday, went on a 20-0 run in the first quarter — with 10 points from Slocum. Chelsea Dungee added seven points during the spurt.
Three of Arkansas' five baskets to start the second half were from 3-point range, and the Razorbacks opened the fourth quarter on a 16-0 run for a 52-point lead.
(17) OREGON STATE 89, SAN FRANCISCO 80: At Corvallis, Freshman Sasha Goforth and Taylor Jones combined for 31 of their 43 points in the second half when Oregon State came alive to defeat San Francisco.
Goforth, one of the top recruits in the country, finished with 24 points — going 5 for 7 from the field and 6 of 7 at the foul line in the second half. Jones, who had 19 points, was 2 of 3 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line after the break.
The Beavers trailed by 12 points late in the first half and 43-35 at the break before scoring the first eight points of the second half and turning that into into a 13-2 run to grab the lead. Oregon State went 9 of 14 from the field and 9 of 9 from the line in the third quarter to take a 63-60 lead.
(24) MICHIGAN 76, NOTRE DAME 66: At South Bend, Hailey Brown scored 18 points, Naz Hillmon had a double-double and Michigan used two short runs in the fourth quarter to hold off Notre Dame.
Leading 54-51 entering the fourth, the Wolverines (2-0) had an early 7-0 surge to put the lead at eight and scored six straight, capped by a Akienreh Johnson 3-pointer, to lead by 11 with four minutes to play.
Notre Dame (1-2) made just 2 of its last 12 shots.
