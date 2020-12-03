No. 14 Maryland women make Big Ten record 21 3-pointers

Goforth, one of the top recruits in the country, finished with 24 points — going 5 for 7 from the field and 6 of 7 at the foul line in the second half. Jones, who had 19 points, was 2 of 3 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line after the break.

The Beavers trailed by 12 points late in the first half and 43-35 at the break before scoring the first eight points of the second half and turning that into into a 13-2 run to grab the lead. Oregon State went 9 of 14 from the field and 9 of 9 from the line in the third quarter to take a 63-60 lead.

(24) MICHIGAN 76, NOTRE DAME 66: At South Bend, Hailey Brown scored 18 points, Naz Hillmon had a double-double and Michigan used two short runs in the fourth quarter to hold off Notre Dame.

Leading 54-51 entering the fourth, the Wolverines (2-0) had an early 7-0 surge to put the lead at eight and scored six straight, capped by a Akienreh Johnson 3-pointer, to lead by 11 with four minutes to play.

Notre Dame (1-2) made just 2 of its last 12 shots.

