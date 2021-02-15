No. 16 Florida St. routs No. 7 Virginia in ACC showdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — M.J. Walker scored 17 points and No. 16 Florida State built a big first-half lead, beating No. 7 Virginia 81-60 on Monday night in a showdown between the top two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

RaiQuan Gray had 15 points for the Seminoles (12-3, 8-2), and Walker made five of Florida State's season-high 13 3-pointers — on 24 attempts.

Gray scored in double figures for the seventh straight game. Florida State has won 24 consecutive ACC home games dating to a victory over Clemson on Jan. 22, 2019.

Trey Murphy III had 13 points and Kihei Clark added 12 in the second half for Virginia (15-4, 11-2), which had won four in a row.

Florida State jumped on the Cavaliers early. Gray and Walker had nine points apiece as the Seminoles went 6 of 10 from 3-point range on the way to a stunning 45-25 halftime lead.

Murphy's 3-pointer closed the deficit to 48-41 with 14:24 left, but the Cavaliers couldn't cut into the lead any further.

Women's Top 25

(17) KENTUCKY 85, FLORIDA 73: At Gainesville, Rhyne Howard scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds and No. 17 Kentucky turned back Florida.