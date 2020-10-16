No.17 SMU beats Tulane 37-34 in OT to improve to 5-0

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Crossley ended the first overtime possession with an interception and Chris Naggar made a 34-yard field goal to give No. 17 SMU a victory over Tulane on Friday night.

Crossley intercepted Tulane freshman Michael Pratt’s pass to put the Mustangs (5-0, 3-0 American Athletic) in position to win with the field goal.

“It’s good to get a hard-fought win,” SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. “We had our hands full and we were really fortunate to win. It’s very difficult to be able to win a mid-week game on the road, especially with all the problems that we created for ourselves. We just didn’t seem to be in sync on either side of the ball. We did a bunch of things that if you normally do, you lose ball games. But, we were able to win.”

SMU is 5-0 for the second straight season, a feat it last accomplished in 1983.

“Being able to accomplish what we have these last two years says we are getting better as a program,” Dykes said. “When you take over a program you want to always try and get better. It’s a credit to the players for buying in and doing what we are asking them to do.”

The Green Wave (2-3, 0-3) rallied to force overtime on Merek Glover’s 27-yard field goal with 1:30 left.