No. 18 Texas Tech tops Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas — Terrence Shannon Jr. beat the first-half buzzer with a jumper on his way to 22 points, Mac McClung added 16 and No. 18 Texas Tech beat Kansas State 82-71 on Tuesday night.
Marcus Santos-Silva scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half as the Red Raiders (9-3, 2-2 Big 12) picked up their first conference home victory after losing two and beat the Wildcats in Lubbock for the seventh straight time.
Shannon, who didn't start for the first time in his 11 games this season, caught an inbound pass near the free-throw line with 1 second left in the first half and hoisted a one-handed shot that bounced on the rim several times before dropping well after the buzzer sounded for a 36-31 halftime lead.
The sophomore stole a pass for a one-handed breakaway dunk during a 9-0 run in the second half for a 58-41 lead, Texas Tech's largest of the game. Shannon made 11 of 12 free throws.
Nigel Pack, one of three freshmen making a seventh straight start for Kansas State (5-7, 1-3), scored 15 of his season-high 17 points in the first half. Fellow freshman Selton Miguel matched his season high with 17 points.
Texas Tech freshman Micah Peavy, starting again after coming off the bench for the first time and going scoreless in a loss to Oklahoma State, scored the first four points of the game and finished with nine.
Santos-Silva, a graduate transfer from VCU and Texas Tech's only senior, scored the next seven points after Peavy's fast start.
A quick start for Kansas State fueled by Pack's 3-point shooting fizzled with a 15-2 first-half run by Texas Tech that gave the Red Raiders a 25-19 lead.
The Wildcats, who led by one briefly late in the first half before falling behind for good, have lost three straight Big 12 games since winning their only other true road game of the season at Iowa State.
(19) CLEMSON 74, NORTH CAROLINA 70: At Clemson, Aamir Simms hit a go-ahead basket for a second straight game as Clemson rallied from nine-points down in the second half to beat North Carolina State in overtime.
Nick Honor had 21 points and tied things at 62 with 38 seconds left in regulation to set up the extra period.
North Carolina State (6-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took its last lead on DJ Funderburk's 3-pointer with 3:12 to go in OT. That's when Simms got the ball down low for a basket to put Clemson (9-1, 3-1) ahead for good.
Women's Top 25
(2) LOUISVILLE 96, UT MARTIN 61: At Louisville, Dana Evans scored 22 of her career-high 29 points in the first half to spur Louisville to a route of UT Martin.
The teams were meeting for the second time in less than a month — a replacement for a postponed Louisville-North Carolina game.
The Cardinals (8-0) outscored the Skyhawks (2-3) 28-11 in the second quarter to lead 49-24 at halftime. Evans, who scored a previous season high of 25 points against UT Martin last month, made six 3-pointers to finish 10 of 12 from the field. She topped her previous best of 28 points against Oklahoma State on Nov. 29, 2019.