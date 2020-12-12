No. 19 Iowa beats No. 25 Wisconsin 28-7 for 6th win in row

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Petras threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns to Ihmir Smith-Marsette to lead No. 19 Iowa past No. 25 Wisconsin Saturday, the Hawkeyes' sixth win in a row.
Iowa (6-2, 6-2 Big Ten) beat the Badgers (2-3, 2-3) for the first time since 2015 to reclaim the Heartland Trophy. Hawkeyes players celebrated by making snow angels after flurries picked up in the second half and blanketed the field in white.
Iowa’s offense came alive in the second half after both teams struggled in the first. Petras found Smith-Marsette for 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Hawkeyes a 14-0 lead.
The Badgers cut it in half after a muffed punt set them up at the Iowa 25, with Nakia Watson punching the ball in from the 1.
Iowa took control from there.
Petras connected with Smith-Marsette for a 53-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 late in the third.
Wisconsin was still in position to come back in the middle of the fourth quarter when Iowa went three-and-out and Australian punter Tory Taylor, in his first year playing American football, mishandled the snap and kicked the ball while it was on the ground. That resulted in a penalty for illegal kicking, setting up the Badgers at the Iowa 5.
The Badgers went nowhere on three plays, and Mertz flipped a pass into the end zone that Jack Campbell intercepted.
It was game over on the next play when Tyler Goodson broke an 80-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7.
(1) ALABAMA 52, ARKANSAS 3: At Fayetteville, Arkansas, Alabama has been the dominant program in college football for more than a decade and Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has been coaching in the Southeastern Conference almost all of it.
After the top-ranked Crimson Tide buried Pittman's Razorbacks, the veteran coach said he believes the Crimson Tide has never been better.
“On tape, it’s the best Alabama team I’ve seen,” said Pittman, a longtime assistant at Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia in his first season has head coach. “(Alabama coach Nick Saban) is going to hate me for saying that. I think he calls that rat poison. But that’s how I believe. That’s the best squad I’ve seen. They’re hard to stop.”
(11) COASTAL CAROLINA 42, TROY 38, At Troy, Alabama, Grayson McCall and Coastal Carolina put together a final drive that was perfection, just like their regular season.
Jaivon Heiligh caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from McCall with 45 seconds left and No. 11 Coastal Carolina preserved its first unblemished regular season with a win over Troy.
McCall needed just 45 seconds to move the Chanticleers (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt Conference), who didn’t have any timeouts, 75 yards for the winning score. He completed all four of his passes on the drive, three of them to Heiligh.
(12) GEORGIA 49, MISSOURI 14: At Columbia, Missouri, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is confident that wherever he tosses it, George Pickens will make the catch.
Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Pickens as the No. 12 Bulldogs broke away from Missouri.
“I’ll never overthrow George,” Daniels said. “I’ll always throw it up and give him a chance. A 50-50 ball with George is an 80-20 ball.”
Zamir White ran for 126 yards and a score while Georgia (7-2) dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Missouri (5-4) managed just 200 yards of offense after topping the 600-yard mark each of the past two weeks.
UTAH 38, (21) COLORADO 21: At Boulder, Colorado, the Utah Utes got up and at 'em early — thanks to a blaring fire alarm at their hotel.
From there, they just kept rising to the occasion.
Ty Jordan scored twice, including a game-sealing 66-yard TD burst, and Utah’s revamped defense forced three turnovers to help the Utes rally past No. 21 to thwart the Buffaloes’ Pac-12 title hopes.
The soon-to-be-unseated Pac-12 South champion Utes (2-2, 2-2 Pac-12) found their footing on the slippery field in the second half, turning around 21-10 deficit by scoring 28 unanswered points.
(24) BUFFALO 56, AKRON 7: At Amherst, New York, Jaret Patterson ran for 105 yards and matched a major-college football record by reaching 1,000 yards for the season in five games as No. 24 Buffalo routed Akron as a tune-up for the Mid-American Conference championship.
Patterson scored two touchdowns before halftime, bringing his season totals to 1,025 yards and 18 rushing TDs for the Bulls (5-0). He is the 12th player in FBS history to surpass 1,000 yards in as many games.
Kevin Marks Jr. led the Bulls with a career-high 175 yards and two touchdowns. Marks went over 100 yards and scored twice in the first half as Buffalo (5-0) built a 35-0 lead against Akron (1-5).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!