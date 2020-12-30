No. 2 Baylor beats Alcorn State 105-76 to stay undefeated

WACO, Texas — Baylor coach Scott Drew knows given a choice, his players would rather being playing games. They won two in 23 hours.

"Coming back from break, you're either practicing or playing," Drew said. "I know guys would rather play a game than be in practice for two or three hours."

MaCio Teague had 18 points to lead six players scoring in double figures in the Bears' victory Wednesday over Alcorn State, just a day after a 37-point win over Central Arkansas.

Preseason AP All-America guard Jared Butler added 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Matthew Mayer had 14 points for the Bears. Davion Mitchell, Jordan Turner and Zach Loveday each scored 10.

Baylor (8-0), the only Big 12 team without a loss, returned from its Christmas break with back-to-back midweek afternoon games. They were the last games for the preseason conference favorites before resuming Big 12 play this weekend, with the Alcorn game a late add after some earlier changes to the schedule.