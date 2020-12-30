No. 2 Baylor beats Alcorn State 105-76 to stay undefeated

WACO, Texas — Baylor coach Scott Drew knows given a choice, his players would rather being playing games. They won two in 23 hours.
"Coming back from break, you're either practicing or playing," Drew said. "I know guys would rather play a game than be in practice for two or three hours."
MaCio Teague had 18 points to lead six players scoring in double figures in the Bears' victory Wednesday over Alcorn State, just a day after a 37-point win over Central Arkansas.
Preseason AP All-America guard Jared Butler added 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Matthew Mayer had 14 points for the Bears. Davion Mitchell, Jordan Turner and Zach Loveday each scored 10.
Baylor (8-0), the only Big 12 team without a loss, returned from its Christmas break with back-to-back midweek afternoon games. They were the last games for the preseason conference favorites before resuming Big 12 play this weekend, with the Alcorn game a late add after some earlier changes to the schedule.
"You schedule two (games) in hopes that you definitely get one in. And we were able to be blessed to play two games, and it allowed us to try some things we use in conference, and be able to do that against people besides ourselves," Drew said. "We were able to give some guys some playing experience, and all of that stuff bodes well and helps you down the line because you never know when your number's going to be called."
Tyree Corbett had 24 points to lead Alcorn State (0-5), while Byron Joshua had 12 and Oddyst Walker 11.
Corbett had six early points, including back-to-back jumpers that tied it at 12 about six minutes in after Teague's second 3-pointer.
Baylor responded with a 17-2 run in less than five minutes, going ahead 29-14 when Butler had a steal that he converted into a fastbreak layup.
"I thought Alcorn did a good job coming in and being excited to play and made some shots. Tried to hold it, and not let the game get too up and down, and credit them and their coach for a good game plan," Drew said. "I thought our guys did a better job of ... settling down and getting stops. And then once we were able to get in a rhythm and a routine, obviously we were able to pull away."
The Bears got their next basket when Mayer had a steal and got the ball to Butler, who made an alley-oop pass to Mark Vital for a slam. Mitchell then had a steal, and after a media timeout hit a 3-pointer.
Vital later had a steal before his fastbreak dunk made it 49-24.
Alcorn State had 14 turnovers in the first half. Baylor turned those into 26 points, only one fewer than the Braves scored overall while going down 59-27 at the break. The Braves had only four turnovers after halftime, when they outscored Baylor 49-46.
(23) VIRGINIA 66, NOTRE DAME 57: At South Bend, Indiana, Kihei Clark had 19 points and five assists, and No. 23 Virginia continued its dominance over Notre Dame.
The Cavaliers (5-2, 1-0) improved to 12-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference openers under coach Tony Bennett and 10-0 in ACC regular-season matchups against the Fighting Irish.
Jay Huff scored 15 points for Virginia, and Sam Hauser added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Notre Dame (3-5, 0-2) fell despite a career-high 28 points from Nate Laszewski. The junior forward hit 8 of 11 shots from the field with four 3-pointers to go with 8 of 10 at the line.
(25) OHIO STATE 90, NEBRASKA 54: At Columbus, Ohio, Justin Ahrens came off the bench to score 18 points and freshman Zed Key added 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting as No. 25 Ohio State used balanced scoring to beat Nebraska..
Duane Washington Jr. added 13 points, Justice Sueing 12 and Seth Towns 11 as Ohio State (8-2, 2-2 Big Ten) got points from 10 players and won for the third time in four games.
Key to Ohio State’s success was its outside shooting. Ahrens went 6 of 9 from long range and the Buckeyes were helped by 12-for-32 shooting from beyond the arc.
The Cornhuskers (4-6, 0-3) lost their third straight game and were slowed by 28.3% shooting from the field. Nebraska has now lost 12 games against ranked opponents.
Women's Top 25
(21) SOUTH FLORIDA 63, TULSA 35: At Tulsa, Oklahoma, Elisa Pinzan made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and had 13 points to help No. 21 South Florida beat Tulsa.
Pinzan finished 5 of 9 from the field and had four assists and two steals. The Bulls (6-1, 3-0 American) won their fifth straight and third straight road game to open the conference season. Bethy Mununga added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Sydni Harvey and Elena Tsineke scored 10 apiece.
Wyvette Mayberry scored nine points on 3-of-17 shooting for the Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-3). Madi Washington also scored nine. Tulsa made 11 of 57 (19%) from the field and 6 of 24 (25%) from 3-point range.
South Florida scored the first seven points and never trailed in the game. The Bulls held Tulsa to 13 first-half points and had their largest lead at the final score.