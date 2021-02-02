No. 2 Baylor stays unbeaten, tops No. 6 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas played Baylor tougher than most teams have this season. The Bears still shrugged off the Longhorns 83-69 to stay unbeaten.

Davion Mitchell scored 27 points and No. 2 Baylor used a big run to pull away for a victory over sixth-ranked Texas on Tuesday night.

Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) has won every game this season by at least eight points and looked to be in a fight with its closest pursuer in the conference. Texas (11-4, 5-3) was within six points late before Baylor pulled away behind open 3-pointers from Adam Flagler and Mitchell.

Andrew Jones scored a career-high 25 points for the Longhorns, who were back to full strength after going without two starters and coach Shaka Smart in a loss to Oklahoma last week because of COVID-19. Texas also had two games postponed and another canceled.

Baylor has won 10 of its last 11 against Texas. The Bears matched the best start in school history and took a three-game lead in the Big 12 standings.

Both teams shot better than 50% in the first half and Baylor made seven 3-pointers, three times building leads of 10 points or more.