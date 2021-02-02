No. 2 Baylor stays unbeaten, tops No. 6 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas played Baylor tougher than most teams have this season. The Bears still shrugged off the Longhorns 83-69 to stay unbeaten.
Davion Mitchell scored 27 points and No. 2 Baylor used a big run to pull away for a victory over sixth-ranked Texas on Tuesday night.
Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) has won every game this season by at least eight points and looked to be in a fight with its closest pursuer in the conference. Texas (11-4, 5-3) was within six points late before Baylor pulled away behind open 3-pointers from Adam Flagler and Mitchell.
Andrew Jones scored a career-high 25 points for the Longhorns, who were back to full strength after going without two starters and coach Shaka Smart in a loss to Oklahoma last week because of COVID-19. Texas also had two games postponed and another canceled.
Baylor has won 10 of its last 11 against Texas. The Bears matched the best start in school history and took a three-game lead in the Big 12 standings.
Both teams shot better than 50% in the first half and Baylor made seven 3-pointers, three times building leads of 10 points or more.
Texas came roaring out of halftime with a 13-4 run. Jones made a 3-pointer, Matt Coleman added another and Jones finished a breakaway with a dunk that put Texas ahead 47-45.
The Bears answered in a big way.
Mitchell started with a long jumper and Flagler and Matthew Mayer made consecutive 3-pointers. Two free throws by Jared Butler and consecutive driving baskets by Mitchell quickly had Baylor back up by 10 with 12 minutes left.
(8) IOWA 84, MICHIGAN STATE 78: At Iowa City, Iowa, Luka Garza scored 27 points to reach another milestone and No. 8 Iowa beat Michigan State.
Garza, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 26.4 points per game, became the second 2,000-point scorer in program history. Garza, who has 2,009 points, is 107 points behind all-time leading scorer Roy Marble.
The Hawkeyes (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) led 79-70 before the Spartans (8-7, 2-7) went on an 8-1 run. Michigan State had a chance to tie the game after forcing a shot-clock violation, but Joshua Langford missed a jumper with 24 seconds left.
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon closed the game with four consecutive free throws.
It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Spartans. Iowa snapped a five-game losing streak to Michigan State, which came in having won 19 of the last 22 in the series.
MISSISSIPPI 52, (11) TENNESSEE 50: At Oxford, Mississippi, Devontae Shuler scored 15 points and fueled a second-half rally as Mississippi beat Tennessee, the Rebels' first win over a ranked team in more than two years.
Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and then withstood a late challenge by the Volunteers (12-4, 8-4) to stop a two-game skid.
Trailing by five points in the final minute, Tennessee cut it to 51-49 on Keon Johnson's 3-pointer with 42 seconds left. Shuler worked the clock down but missed on a drive, and Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled.
He missed the first free throw with 3.5 seconds left but made the second to make it 51-50. The Vols quickly fouled Robert Allen, who made 1 of 2 foul shots.
Josiah-Jordan James's 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the rim.
(17) WEST VIRGINA 76, IOWA STATE 72: At Ames, Iowa, Taz Sherman hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining and finished with 18 points as No. 17 West Virginia held on to beat Iowa State.
Sherman was 5 of 7 from the floor and made 7 of 8 shots from the line to lead the Mountaineers (12-5, 5-3 Big 12).
Solomon Young returned after missing two games due to COVID-related issues and scored 15 points. Tyler Harris also scored 15 points for Iowa State (2-10, 0-7).
West Virginia moved out to a 63-48 lead on a 3-pointer by Sherman, but then Iowa State began chipping away.