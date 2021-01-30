No. 2 Baylor still undefeated after 84-72 win over Auburn

WACO, Texas — Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks and No. 2 Baylor stayed undefeated with an 84-72 win over Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.
Mitchell swished a 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes left to extend Baylor's lead to 59-43, getting the pass from Jared Butler and making the shot right after coming out of one of his shoes.
Five players scored in double figures for Baylor (16-0), which has gone deeper into a season without a loss only one other time — a 17-0 start in 2011-12. Adam Flagler, another transfer, led the Bears with a season-high 19 points, while Butler had 16, MaCio Teague 15 and Mayer 13. Flo Thamba was scoreless in 17 minutes, but had 11 rebounds.
Jaylin Williams had 17 points to lead five players in double figures for Auburn (10-8), which had won four of its previous five games and, like Baylor, had a 100-point game in the past week. Freshman Sharife Cooper added 15 points, and JT Thor finished with 13. Allen Flanigan scored 11 and Devan Cambridge 10.
Mitchell was coming off a career-high 31 points in Baylor's 107-59 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night. He played 34 games at Auburn as a freshman in 2017-18 before transferring to Baylor, and Butler was initially enrolled at Alabama, though he never played for the Crimson Tide.
The one-shoe shot by Mitchell came during a 3 1/2-minute span when Mayer had 10 points — two 3s, and his big dunks. Mitchell made a nifty pass to Butler, who missed the 3 that Mayer rebounded in midair and slammed home. Mayer then drove the baseline for a two-handed slam before he followed an Auburn miss with a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 66-45 lead midway through the second half.
(3) VILLANOVA 80, SETON HALL 72: At Newark, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 23 points in 21 minutes and No. 3 Villanova rolled to ninth straight victory with an unexpectedly easy decision over Seton Hall.
Jermaine Samuels added 17 points and Justin Moore had 16 for Jay Wright's team. Collin Gillespie had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists.
The Wildcats (11-1, 6-0 Big East) built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and were really never threatened in handing Seton Hall (9-8, 6-5) its third straight loss to a ranked opponent.
(20) VIRGINIA TECH 65, (8) VIRGINIA 51: At Blacksburg, Keve Aluma scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 20 Virginia Tech to a over No. 8 Virginia.
Aluma hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers, to help the Hokies (13-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) rally from a 10-point deficit in the second half. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak to the rival Cavaliers and marked the Hokies’ fourth victory over a ranked team this season.
“It’s significant now,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. “But let’s hit the brake. It’s late January. They’re not putting a crown on anybody’s head in January. We’ve got a bunch of head-knockers to go. … Great win for us. We played a really good ball game against a really, really good team, but let’s hang on. We’ve got a lot more to look forward to, we hope.”
(24) OKLAHOMA 66, (9) ALABAMA 61: At Norman, De'Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help No. 24 Oklahoma defeat No. 9 Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, despite playing without leading scorer Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.
Elijah Harkless scored 14 points and Brady Manek added 12 for the Sooners (11-4), who became the second team in the past 25 years to beat three top 10 teams in a row following wins over Kansas and Texas.
Alex Reese scored 15 points and Jaden Shackelford added 14 for Alabama (14-4), which saw its 10-game win streak end.
FLORIDA 85, (11) WEST VIRGINIA 80: At Morgantown, Colin Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, and Florida beat No. 11 West Virginia in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Noah Locke had 19 points for Florida (10-4), which has won a season-high four straight. Tyree Applebee finished with 12.
The Gators went ahead to stay on Scottie Lewis' tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:05 remaining. Castleton followed with a three-point play, and he made two free throws to put the Gators up 83-80 with 1:36 remaining.
(12) MISSOURI 102, TCU 98: At Columbia, Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and No. 12 Missouri beat TCU in overtime in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Tigers (11-3) trailed by 12 with less than five minutes left in regulation. Missouri, which was one of the nation’s worst 3-point shooting teams coming into the day, rallied behind Pinson’s outside shooting. He went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc, including a deep 3 with 3.9 seconds left that tied it at 89.
Dru Smith put Missouri ahead to stay with a left-handed layup high off the glass in overtime. Then the Tigers managed to get two straight important stops when Mark Smith blocked a shot and Kobe Brown came up with a steal.
PENN STATE 81, (14) WISCONSIN 71: At State College, Myreon Jones scored 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Penn State snapped a decade-long skid against Wisconsin by beating the No. 14 Badgers.
Izaiah Brockington added 18 points and John Harrar had 17 for the Nittany Lions (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten), who lost 13 straight against Wisconsin — including eight at home.
Penn State overcame a 34-31 halftime deficit to get its first win in the series since 2011. The Nittany Lions quickly took the lead in the second half after back-to-back baskets by Jones. Brockington and Harrar helped them steadily increase the margin.
(18) TENNESSEE 80, (15) KANSAS 61: At Knoxville, Yves Pons scored 17 points and No. 18 Tennessee never trailed, beating 15th-ranked Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Volunteers (12-3) won their second straight and notched their second win against a top-15 opponent this season, a much-needed boost to their resume after COVID-19 issues scratched No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 14 Wisconsin and also a trip to Notre Dame.
This was just Tennessee's second win all-time against Kansas in six games. The Vols now are 5-2 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
GEORGIA TECH 76, (16) FLORiDA STATE 65: At Atlanta, Moses Wright scored 23 points and Georgia Tech beat No. 16 Florida State, ending the Seminoles' five-game winning streak.
Florida State (10-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had 19 points from RaiQuan Gray. The Seminoles couldn't overcome Wright and the Yellow Jackets' backcourt duo of Jose Alvarado, who had 21 points, and Michael Devoe, who had 19.
Georgia Tech (8-5, 4-3) never trailed in the second half and snapped a two-game losing streak.
(23) UCLA 57, OREGON STATE 52: At Los Angeles, Cody Riley had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 23 UCLA outlasted pesky Oregon State.
The Bruins (13-3, 9-1 Pac-12) extended their home winning streak to 16 games. They have won eight of nine overall, rebounding from a one-point defeat to Stanford last weekend that was their first league loss.
Riley's jumper capped a 6-0 spurt and gave UCLA its first double-digit lead of the game with just under four minutes remaining.