No. 2 Baylor still undefeated after 84-72 win over Auburn

WACO, Texas — Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks and No. 2 Baylor stayed undefeated with an 84-72 win over Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Mitchell swished a 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes left to extend Baylor's lead to 59-43, getting the pass from Jared Butler and making the shot right after coming out of one of his shoes.

Five players scored in double figures for Baylor (16-0), which has gone deeper into a season without a loss only one other time — a 17-0 start in 2011-12. Adam Flagler, another transfer, led the Bears with a season-high 19 points, while Butler had 16, MaCio Teague 15 and Mayer 13. Flo Thamba was scoreless in 17 minutes, but had 11 rebounds.

Jaylin Williams had 17 points to lead five players in double figures for Auburn (10-8), which had won four of its previous five games and, like Baylor, had a 100-point game in the past week. Freshman Sharife Cooper added 15 points, and JT Thor finished with 13. Allen Flanigan scored 11 and Devan Cambridge 10.