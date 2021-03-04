No. 2 Michigan wraps up Big Ten, beats Michigan State 69-50

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Hunter Dickinson added 14 and No. 2 Michigan wrapped up the Big Ten title with a 69-50 victory over rival Michigan State on Thursday night.
The Wolverines (19-2, 14-2) had a chance to clinch the championship based on winning percentage with a victory in any of their final three games. They were blown out by No. 4 Illinois — the team chasing them — on Tuesday night, but they rebounded with a gritty effort two nights later.
Michigan went on a 9-2 run to take a 39-28 lead into halftime. The Wolverines later went on a 25-4 tear that spanned much of the second half.
Aaron Henry scored 14 points for Michigan State (14-11, 8-11), which will finish with a losing conference record for the first time since 1993. It had never happened before under coach Tom Izzo, and the Spartans are struggling to extend Izzo's streak of 22 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
Wagner and Mike Smith both had 3-pointers early in Michigan's second-half run. Dickinson also had a couple big dunks, and the 7-foot-1 center made another big play when he dove on the floor for a loose ball.
(3) BAYLOR 81, (17) OKLAHOMA STATE 70: At Waco, Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 3 Baylor, fresh off clinching its first Big 12 title on the road two days earlier, beat No. 17 Oklahoma State to end the Cowboys' five-game winning streak.
The Bears (20-1, 12-1 Big 12) seem to have their legs back under them after a three-week stretch without any games because of COVID-19 issues in the program. Their fourth game in 10 days came after winning in overtime at No. 6 West Virginia on Tuesday night for the school's first league title since 1950 in the Southwest Conference.
(6) WEST VIRGINIA 76, TCU 67: At Morgantown, Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges set seasons highs with 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 6 West Virginia to a victory over TCU.
Derek Culver, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds in last week's win over the Horned Frogs, scored 17 points Thursday after being held without a field goal against Baylor.
(18) TEXAS TECH 81, IOWA STATE 54: At Lubbock, Mac McClung scored 20 points and No. 18 Texas Tech beat Iowa State for its third consecutive victory following a three-game losing streak.
Marcus Santos-Silva had 14 points and seven rebounds to help Texas Tech (17-8, 9-7 Big 12) wrap up its home schedule with a fifth consecutive victory over the Cyclones, the longest winning streak for either team in the series. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Micah Peavy scored 12 points apiece, and Kyler Edwards had 11.
Women's Top 25(4) STANFORD 92, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 53: At Las Vegas, Ashten Prechtel had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 4 Stanford to a victory over Southern California in a Pac-12 quarterfinal.
Haley Jones and Hannah Jump each had 14 points, and Lacie Hull added 10 points for the Cardinal (23-2, 19-2), who improved to 48-6 all-time in the Pac-12 tournament and 18-1 in the quarterfinals.
(8) MARYLAND 88, (12) MICHIGAN 63: At Ann Arbor, Diamond Miller scored eight of her 17 points in the first quarter to help No. 8 Maryland start strong and Ashley Owusu had 22 points in a victory over No. 12 Michigan that clinched a share of the Big Ten title.
The Terrapins (20-2, 16-1 Big Ten) can win the conference championship outright by ending the regular season with a win against Penn State (9-13, 6-12) at home on Saturday. Since joining the conference, Maryland has at least shared the Big Ten title in six of seven seasons.
(17) KENTUCKY 73, FLORIDA 64: At Greenville, Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, seven in the last three minutes when 17th-ranked Kentucky outscored No. 12 seed Florida 14-4 to earn A win in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
That ended an entertaining duel with Florida's Kiki Smith, who scored a career-high 36 points, the ninth-highest game in tourney history.
OREGON STATE 71, (19) OREGON 64: At Las Vegas, Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points and Oregon State advanced in the Pac-12 tournament with a quarterfinal victory over No. 19 Oregon.
Aleah Goodman added 13 points and seven assists for the Beavers (12-6), who top-seed Stanford in the first semifinal on Friday.