No. 2 Texas A&M beats LSU 77-58 to open SEC Tourney

GREENVILLE, South Carolina — Texas A&M coach Gary Blair expected a letdown when his second-ranked Aggies opened the SEC Tournament after winning their first regular-season league title Sunday.

He also expected his deep, talented group to play their way out of it.

Kayla Wells had 16 points while Alexis Morris added 13 off the bench as Texas A&M pulled away to beat on Friday.

It was the first game since the Aggies (23-1) beat No. 7 South Carolina 66-57 and cut down the nets in celebration of the title. Blair knew it'd be a bumpy start against LSU.

“We expected a letdown,” Blair said. “But we did not panic.”

Instead, Blair called on his bench, particularly Rutgers transfer Morris to gain a working margin and advance to the tournament semifinals for the fourth time in the past five years. They'll play No. 16 Georgia, which topped Kentucky 78-66 later Friday.

Facing LSU (9-13) to start tournament play had to be a scary prospect for Texas A&M. Its only loss this season came to the Tigers 65-61 in overtime in January. LSU also limited the Aggies to their lowest point total of the season despite losing 54-41 in the rematch last month.