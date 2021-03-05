No. 2 Texas A&M beats LSU 77-58 to open SEC Tourney

GREENVILLE, South Carolina — Texas A&M coach Gary Blair expected a letdown when his second-ranked Aggies opened the SEC Tournament after winning their first regular-season league title Sunday.
He also expected his deep, talented group to play their way out of it.
Kayla Wells had 16 points while Alexis Morris added 13 off the bench as Texas A&M pulled away to beat on Friday.
It was the first game since the Aggies (23-1) beat No. 7 South Carolina 66-57 and cut down the nets in celebration of the title. Blair knew it'd be a bumpy start against LSU.
“We expected a letdown,” Blair said. “But we did not panic.”
Instead, Blair called on his bench, particularly Rutgers transfer Morris to gain a working margin and advance to the tournament semifinals for the fourth time in the past five years. They'll play No. 16 Georgia, which topped Kentucky 78-66 later Friday.
Facing LSU (9-13) to start tournament play had to be a scary prospect for Texas A&M. Its only loss this season came to the Tigers 65-61 in overtime in January. LSU also limited the Aggies to their lowest point total of the season despite losing 54-41 in the rematch last month.
“It took us a little while to get going,” Aggies forward Ciera Johnson said. “Then we did what we needed to do.”
That happened right before halftime as Wells and Morris jump-started the offense to put away the Tigers.
Leading 24-22 with 1:54 left in the second quarter, Wells and Morris had four points apiece for a 32-26 Aggies edge at the break.
Wells and Morris were at it again in the third period. Wells had five points and Morris seven as the Aggies pushed the margin to 49-38.
The 5-foot-6 Morris was a big reason why and Johnson said her teammate brought energy to the lineup at a critical time. “That's what she does,” Johnson said. “So we needed every one of her points today. We definitely needed that boost off the bench.”
LSU could not respond and failed to advance past the quarterfinals for the sixth straight season.
(3) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 68, VIRGINIA TECH 55: At Greensboro, North Carolina, Elissa Cunane scored a season-high 27 points with nine rebounds to help third-ranked North Carolina State beat Virginia Tech in Friday's quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
Jada Boyd added 13 points off the bench for the second-seeded Wolfpack (18-2), the reigning tournament champion.
(5) LOUISVILLE 65, WAKE FOREST 53: At Greensboro, North Carolina, Fifth-ranked Louisville didn't get the same offensive punch from two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year Dana Evans to start the league tournament.
Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored a season-high 24 points and helped Louisville pull away in the fourth quarter to beat Wake Forest in Friday's quarterfinals, winning despite Evans' shooting struggles.
(7) SOUTH CAROLINA 75, ALABAMA 63: At Greenville, South Carolina, Zia Cooke scored 22 points, Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 7 South Carolina withstood a late charge from Alabama for a victory at the SEC Tournament.
The Gamecocks (20-4) led by 27 points halfway through the second quarter but saw most of that margin disappear down the stretch after Ariyah Copeland drew the Crimson Tide (16-9) within 66-59 with 5:07 to go.
(23) MISSOURI STATE 87, EVANSVILLE 54: At Evansville, Indiana, Jasmine Franklin and Sydney Wilson had 16 points apiece, and No. 23 Missouri State pulled away in the second quarter and cruised to a victory over Evansville.
The back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference regular season champion Bears (19-2, 15-0 Missouri Valley) extended their winning streak to 15, their longest since an 18-game stretch during the 2003-04 season.