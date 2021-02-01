No. 25 Drake routs Illinois State after return to poll

AMES, Iowa — Tremell Murphy scored 30 points and No. 25 Drake rolled past Illinois State 95-60 on Monday night in the Bulldogs' first game as a ranked team in nearly 13 years.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 18 points for the Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference), who improved to 37-4 in the Knapp Center under coach Darian DeVries.

Antonio Reeves led Illinois State (5-12, 2-9) with 20 points.

The Bulldogs had little trouble with the Redbirds after struggling to a 78-76 overtime win in Sunday's series opener. Reeves had 27 points in the first meeting.

Murphy finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range as Drake easily exceeded its average of 82.2 points per game.

Drake gradually built a double-digit lead and went up 27-12 on consecutive 3-pointers by Murphy.

The Bulldogs hit 6 of 17 attempts from 3-point range in the first half and led 39-24 at the break.

Murphy continued his torrid shooting in the second half, hitting a jumper that extended the margin to 52-32. He followed with a 3-pointer and jumper that gave Drake a 65-38 advantage with 11:42 remaining.

Illinois State finished 6 of 27 from beyond the arc.