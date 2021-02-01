 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 25 Drake routs Illinois State after return to poll
0 comments
College Basketball Roundup

No. 25 Drake routs Illinois State after return to poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois St Drake Basketball

Drake players celebrate on the bench during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Illinois State on Monday in Des Moines, Iowa. 

 AP

AMES, Iowa — Tremell Murphy scored 30 points and No. 25 Drake rolled past Illinois State 95-60 on Monday night in the Bulldogs' first game as a ranked team in nearly 13 years.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 18 points for the Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference), who improved to 37-4 in the Knapp Center under coach Darian DeVries.

Antonio Reeves led Illinois State (5-12, 2-9) with 20 points.

The Bulldogs had little trouble with the Redbirds after struggling to a 78-76 overtime win in Sunday's series opener. Reeves had 27 points in the first meeting.

Murphy finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range as Drake easily exceeded its average of 82.2 points per game.

Drake gradually built a double-digit lead and went up 27-12 on consecutive 3-pointers by Murphy.

The Bulldogs hit 6 of 17 attempts from 3-point range in the first half and led 39-24 at the break.

Murphy continued his torrid shooting in the second half, hitting a jumper that extended the margin to 52-32. He followed with a 3-pointer and jumper that gave Drake a 65-38 advantage with 11:42 remaining.

Illinois State finished 6 of 27 from beyond the arc.

Women's Top 25

(4) SOUTH CAROLINA 74, (1) LOUISVILLE 60: At Louisville, Elissa Cunane scored 16 points in her first game in nearly a month because of COVID-19 protocols, and No. 4 North Carolina State beat the nation's top-ranked team on its home floor for the second time this season, topping No. 1 Louisville.

Jakia Brown-Turner and Jada Boyd also scored 16 points apiece and Raina Perez added 15 for the Wolfpack (12-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a stifling defense to hand the Cardinals (16-1, 9-1) their first loss of the season. N.C. State beat then-No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 on Dec. 3.

Dana Evans scored 29 points for the Cardinals, but no other Louisville player scored in double figures.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News