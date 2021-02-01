No. 25 Drake routs Illinois State after return to poll

AMES, Iowa — Tremell Murphy scored 30 points and No. 25 Drake rolled past Illinois State 95-60 on Monday night in the Bulldogs' first game as a ranked team in nearly 13 years.
ShanQuan Hemphill had 18 points for the Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference), who improved to 37-4 in the Knapp Center under coach Darian DeVries.
Antonio Reeves led Illinois State (5-12, 2-9) with 20 points.
The Bulldogs had little trouble with the Redbirds after struggling to a 78-76 overtime win in Sunday's series opener. Reeves had 27 points in the first meeting.
Murphy finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range as Drake easily exceeded its average of 82.2 points per game.
Drake gradually built a double-digit lead and went up 27-12 on consecutive 3-pointers by Murphy.
The Bulldogs hit 6 of 17 attempts from 3-point range in the first half and led 39-24 at the break.
Murphy continued his torrid shooting in the second half, hitting a jumper that extended the margin to 52-32. He followed with a 3-pointer and jumper that gave Drake a 65-38 advantage with 11:42 remaining.
Illinois State finished 6 of 27 from beyond the arc.
Women's Top 25
(4) SOUTH CAROLINA 74, (1) LOUISVILLE 60: At Louisville, Elissa Cunane scored 16 points in her first game in nearly a month because of COVID-19 protocols, and No. 4 North Carolina State beat the nation's top-ranked team on its home floor for the second time this season, topping No. 1 Louisville.
Jakia Brown-Turner and Jada Boyd also scored 16 points apiece and Raina Perez added 15 for the Wolfpack (12-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a stifling defense to hand the Cardinals (16-1, 9-1) their first loss of the season. N.C. State beat then-No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 on Dec. 3.
Dana Evans scored 29 points for the Cardinals, but no other Louisville player scored in double figures.