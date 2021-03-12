No. 3 Illinois routs Rutgers in Big Ten quarterfinals

(12) OKLAHOMA STATE 83 (2) BAYLOR 74: At Kansas City, Missouri, confidence has never been a problem for Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham.

That came in handy Friday night.

With the No. 12 Cowboys trying to rally from a second-half hole against second-ranked Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament, Cunningham calmly responded with back-to-back 3-pointers to give his team the lead. Then, he stepped to the foul line and calmly made a series of free throws down the stretch that clinched a victory in the semifinal round.

“I'm a confident player. I feel like every shot I shoot is supposed to go in,” said Cunningham, the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. “I try to shoot them with confidence and make plays that my teammates need.”

(4) MICHIGAN 79, MARYLAND 66: At Indianapolis, all Michigan coach Juwan Howard intended to do, he said, when he started walking toward the baseline during the second half of the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals was question a call.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, meanwhile, had already seen enough. He didn’t like what he'd heard during the teams' previous two games and didn’t appreciate the conference's response when he reported his concerns.