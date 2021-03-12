No. 3 Illinois routs Rutgers in Big Ten quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS — Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points and No. 3 Illinois easily beat Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night.
The junior guard was too quick in creating open looks off the dribble, often provided chances for teammates. Dosunmu shot 8 for 11 from the field, 7 of 9 from the line and added six assists and five rebounds.
Illinois (21-6) has won 12 of its last 13 games and avenged a regular-season loss to Rutgers (15-11) to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against the winner of No. 5 Iowa and Wisconsin.
When the second-seeded Illini weren’t hitting shots, they were forcing the action with drives to the rim and getting fouled. Illinois made 21 of 31 free throws. Seventh-seeded Rutgers converted 16 of 22.
Center Kofi Cockburn threw around his 7-foot, 285-pound frame, and had four emphatic dunks. He finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Illinois dominated the boards 44-19, including 17-3 in offensive rebounds.
Rutgers reduced a 19-point halftime deficit to 13 early in the second half, but got no closer.
Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points and Jacob Young had 13 for the Scarlet Knights.
The Illini scored the first nine points. Rutgers closed within four points before Illinois pulled away. Cockburn punctuated the early effort with a one-handed dunk off an offensive rebound for a 45-26 lead in the final minute of the first half.
(12) OKLAHOMA STATE 83 (2) BAYLOR 74: At Kansas City, Missouri, confidence has never been a problem for Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham.
That came in handy Friday night.
With the No. 12 Cowboys trying to rally from a second-half hole against second-ranked Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament, Cunningham calmly responded with back-to-back 3-pointers to give his team the lead. Then, he stepped to the foul line and calmly made a series of free throws down the stretch that clinched a victory in the semifinal round.
“I'm a confident player. I feel like every shot I shoot is supposed to go in,” said Cunningham, the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. “I try to shoot them with confidence and make plays that my teammates need.”
(4) MICHIGAN 79, MARYLAND 66: At Indianapolis, all Michigan coach Juwan Howard intended to do, he said, when he started walking toward the baseline during the second half of the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals was question a call.
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, meanwhile, had already seen enough. He didn’t like what he'd heard during the teams' previous two games and didn’t appreciate the conference's response when he reported his concerns.
Moments after Turgeon told Howard not to speak to him, a shouting match broke out. A tense situation quickly escalated, tempers flared and both teams gathered near midcourt, with officials rushing in to hold back each side.
The 6-foot-9 Howard had to be restrained, drew two technical fouls and was ejected with 10:44 left to play. Minus their coach, No. 4 Michigan pulled away for a testy victory.
(6) ALABAMA 85, MISSISSIPPI STATE 48: At Nashville, Tennessee, playing as the Southeastern Conference Tournament’s team to beat for the first time since 2002, Alabama seemed intent on proving its worth — early, quickly and effectively.
Jahvon Quinerly scored 14 points off the bench, Jaden Shackelford added 13 points and No. 6 Alabama blew out Mississippi State in an SEC quarterfinal.
The top-seeded Crimson Tide (22-6) will face fourth-seeded Tennessee in Saturday’s semifinals.
Alabama followed a couple of small early runs with a 17-0 surge over nearly five minutes for an eventual 43-13 cushion just before halftime. The Tide also swarmed the Bulldogs defensively, scoring 24 points off 14 first-half turnovers and holding them to 30% shooting overall.
(7) HOUSTON 77, TULANE 52: At Fort Worth, Texas, DeJon Jarreau had his first career triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, helping No. 7 Houston to a victory over Tulane in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
Quentin Grimes scored 15 points and Marcus Sasser added 14 as each connected on four 3-pointers to help the Cougars (22-3) recover from a cold-shooting first half from long range. Houston will play the UCF-Memphis winner in the semifinals Saturday night.
Kevin Cross scored 11 points for the 10th-seeded Green Wave (10-13), who stayed with a Top 10 team into the second half after beating seventh-seeded Tulsa 77-70 in the first round.
(8) ARKANSAS 70, MISSOURI 64: At Nashville, Tennessee, Reserve JD Notae scored a season-high 27 points and No. 8 Arkansas overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Missouri to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Razorbacks (22-5) won their 12th straight SEC game. The second-seeded Razorbacks will play either LSU or Ole Miss in the semifinals Saturday, their fourth such berth since 2015.
Justin Smith scored 16 points before fouling out for Arkansas, and Davonte Davis added 11. Moses Moody, the SEC Newcomer of the Year who had been averaging 17.5 points a game, matched his season-low with five points.
Missouri (16-9) heads home having failed to reach the semifinals at this tournament since joining the SEC for the 2012-13 season with this the Tigers' fourth loss in the quarterfinals.
(9) OHIO STATE 87, (21) PURDUE 78: At Indianapolis, Seth Towns is a natural when it comes to staying poised.
So when Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann needed an extra body to fill a key role, he gave the Harvard transfer an opportunity.
Towns took full advantage of it, scoring a season-high 12 points in 11 minutes and making the tiebreaking free throw to start overtime as the ninth-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 21 Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
Towns scored six points in OT, including a crucial 3-pointer with 2:53 left.
Women's Top 25
(6) BAYLOR 92, TCU 55: At Kansas City, Missouri, NaLyssa Smith scored 26 points, Dijonai Carrington had 17 and No. 6 Baylor beat to advance to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.
The top-seeded Lady Bears (23-2) are two wins away from winning their ninth Big 12 Tournament in the last 10 years. Baylor will face Texas on Saturday in the semifinals.
Tavy Diggs led TCU (10-15) with 22 points, and Yummy Morris had 10. Scoring leader Lauren Heard was held to six. The Horned Frogs got within 10 in the third quarter but faltered late in their second game in two days.
(7) MARYLAND 85, NORTHWESTERN 52: At Indianapolis, No. 7 Maryland showed just how deep it is.
Alaysia Styles, who was averaging four points per game, scored 15 off the bench to lead a balanced attack and Maryland routed Northwestern in the semifinals of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament.
The top-seeded Terrapins (23-2) will face sixth-seeded Iowa — an 87-72 winner over seventh-seeded Michigan State in the second semifinal — in the championship game Saturday.
(17) WEST VIRGINIA 58, KANSAS STATE 56: At Kansas City, Missouri, Kirsten Deans scored seven points in the last 36 seconds, including a layup at the buzzer, and No. 17 West Virginia rallied to defeat 10th-seeded Kansas State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.
The Mountaineers trailed by seven as the clock ticked under a minute before Kysre Gondrezick hit a 3-pointer to make it 55-51.
The Wildcats made 1 of 2 free throws before getting out-scrapped for a rebound on the other end with Deans hitting a step-back 3-pointer at 18.8 seconds.
(24) FLORIDA GULF COAST 59, LIPSCOMB 44: At Kennesaw, Georgia, Aaliyah Stanley scored 25 points with six 3-pointers and No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast won its 24th straight game, beating fourth-seeded Lipscomb 59-44 to advance to the championship game of the Atlantic Sun Tournament.
FGCU (25-2) reached 25 wins for the 11th-straight season, and the Eagles will go for their seventh ASUN tournament championship on Sunday.
Tishara Morehouse added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for FGCU (25-2). Kierstan Bell, the first in ASUN history to be named the player and newcomer of the year — both unanimously — was held to nine points on 3-of-17 shooting. She was just 1 of 13 from 3-point range and the Eagles were 11 of 46.