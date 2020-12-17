No. 5 Kansas wins 30th straight league opener

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ochai Agbaji made the go-ahead layup with 13 seconds left and finished with 23 points as No. 5 Kansas beat No. 14 Texas Tech 58-57 on Thursday night, giving the Jayhawks a win in their conference opener for the 30th season in a row.
Agbaji made four 3-pointers but got the game-winning points for the Jayhawks (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) when he worked inside and took an inbound pass from Marcus Garrett.
Texas Tech (6-2, 0-1) had one more opportunity, with coach Chris Beard calling a timeout with 6.2 seconds left to set up a final play. But Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Red Raiders, had his mid-range jumper blocked by Jalen Wilson to end the game.
Garrett had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Kansas, which has never lost a Big 12 opener, and last lost a conference opener during the 1990-91 season in the old Big Eight Conference. The Jayhawks have won 18 of those 30 openers on the road. Christian Braun also had 10 rebounds.
Mac McClung led Texas Tech with a season-high 21 points, the third 20-point game this season for the transfer from Georgetown.
Women's Top 25
(3) UCONN 80, CREIGHTON 47: At Storrs, Olivia Nelson-Ododa hit all nine of her shots from the floor and scored 24 points to lead UConn to a rout of Creighton in the Huskies' Big East home opener.
Christyn Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (3-0, 2-0 Big East). Anna Makurat scored 12 points and freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
UConn was playing its third game in six days after having its first four games postponed or canceled because of a positive coronavirus test in the program.
(4) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, WAKE FOREST 65: At Raleigh, Jakia Brown-Turner 14 of her 23 points in the first quarter and North Carolina State used sizzling early shooting to beat Wake Forest.
Elissa Cunane added 17 points to help N.C. State (7-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) cruise just a few days after needing a huge fourth-quarter comeback at Boston College.
The Wolfpack made 13 of 15 shots, including 6-for-6 on 3-pointers, in racing to a 33-14 lead late in the first quarter.
(5) SOUTH CAROLINA 103, TEMPLE 41: At Columbia, Zia Cooke tied her career high with five 3-pointers and scored 23 points as South Carolina powered past Temple.
Cooke sparked a 7-0 run late in the first quarter to break a 14-14 tie and send the Gamecocks (5-1) to their second straight victory since having their 29-game win streak halted at home against No. 4 North Carolina State two weeks ago.
For Temple (0-3), it was the fourth straight loss against its former coach, South Carolina's Dawn Staley, who got her college coaching start with the Owls in 2000.
TENNESSEE 66, (15) INDIANA 58: At Bloomington, Rennia Davis scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and Tennessee handed Indiana its second-straight loss.
Rae Burrell added 18 points for the Lady Vols (4-1), who had a 16-point lead in the third quarter cut to one before coming up with clutch plays down the stretch. Jordan Horston had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Ali Patberg led the Hoosiers (2-2), who were coming off a loss to then No. 11 Kentucky, with 16 points and Jaelynn Penn added 14 with 10 rebounds.
(16) NORTHWESTERN 70, PURDUE 54: At West Lafayette, Veronica Burton scored a career-high 27 points and helped Northwestern get off to a fast start en route to a win over Purdue.
Burton had 12 points in the first quarter, including seven straight for the Wildcats, who took a 22-13 lead and had 20 at the half when the advantage was 40-29. Her three-point play started a 9-0 run that made the lead 37-24 and the lead remained in double figures the rest of the way.
Sydney Wood scored 11 points for Northwestern (3-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) and Lindsey Pulliam and Jordan Hamilton added 10 points apiece.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!