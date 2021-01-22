No. 7 Michigan uses strong defense to rout Purdue 70-53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Isaiah Livers matched his season high with 22 points, Eli Brooks added 11 and No. 7 Michigan relied on a staunch defense to beat Purdue on Friday night.
The Wolverines (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten) maintained their stranglehold on the conference lead by winning their fifth straight in the series.
Trevion Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Boilermakers, who never led as their four-game winning streak came to an end. Purdue (11-6, 5-4) played without guard Sasha Stefanovic, its top 3-point shooter, after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Women's Top 25
(10) ARIZONA 66, UTAH 54: At Tucson, Arizona, Aari McDonald and her Arizona teammates weren't happy with the way they played after finishing off a season sweep of Utah.
“We feel like we lost, we have to get better,” said McDonald, who had 20 points in the win.
Bendu Yeaney added a season-high 14 points for the Wildcats (11-2, 9-2 Pac-12), who recovers from a sluggish start to take a 19-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before Utah used a 10-0 run get back in the game.
(13) OREGON 58, WASHINGTON STATE 50: At Eugene, Oregon, Sedona Prince scored 14 points, Taylor Mikesell added 11 — including four free throws in the closing seconds — and No. 13 Oregon beat Washington State.
Washington State's Cherilyn Molina hit a 3-pointer to make it 44-all with 4:09 to play, but Te-Hina Paopao answered with a layup 19 seconds later as Oregon scored 10 of the next 12 points to take an eight-point lead with 27 seconds remaining. WSU missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts over than span and the Ducks made 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final three minutes.