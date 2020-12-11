No. 8 Creighton uses late surge to down Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski scored 22 points, Denzel Mahoney had 20 and No. 8 Creighton used a big run in the second half to pull away and beat Nebraska 98-74 Friday night.
The Bluejays (4-1) weren't sharp early but went on a powerful dunk- and 3-pointer-filled 30-7 surge after halftime to bounce back from their one-point loss at No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday.
Creighton has won eight of nine against the Cornhuskers (3-3) and lead the series 28-26. The Bluejays have won 13 straight regular-season home games against their in-state rival since losing in Omaha in 1995.
Teddy Allen led Nebraska with 26 points, Trey McGowens had 15 and Dalano Banton added 12.
The Huskers committed 25 turnovers, and Creighton converted them into 38 points.
Unlike last year, when Nebraska fell behind 31-7 and lost 95-76, the Huskers hung tough with Creighton for a half.
The Bluejays unleashed their big run after Trey McGowens' dunk pulled Nebraska to 48-46. Eight Creighton combined to make 11 of 14 shots during the decisive run.
Creighton scored 15 points in a row before Allen made a layup to end the spurt. Then Christian Bishop got things started again with a giant windmill dunk on the other end for Creighton.
The Huskers came into the game averaging 12 turnovers per game and had that many in the first half. The Bluejays finished the half with 14 points off turnovers and led 44-40 at the break
(9) VILLANOVA 76, GEORGETOWN 63: At Washington, Collin Gillespie and Caleb Daniels each hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Villanova past Georgetown in the Big East opener for both teams.
The game matched the preseason favorite Wildcats against a Hoyas team picked to finish at the bottom — but without fans and on unusual turf — it had the competitive feel for about 30 minutes of a conference tourney game in March.
The Wildcats (5-1) trailed by 18 early in the first half at Georgetown's empty on-campus gym — a surprising deficit considering VU entered as 11.5-point road favorites — until they got 3-point happy and showed again why they are the team to beat in the Big East.
(5) KANSAS 95, OMAHA STATE 50: At Lawrence, Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures, helping Kansas roll to a 95-50 win over Omaha in the Jayhawks' final tune-up before beginning Big 12 play.
Mitch Lightfoot had a career-best 14 points, David McCormack had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyon Grant-Foster added 13 points off the bench as the Jayhawks (6-1) cruised to their 12th consecutive win at Allen Fieldhouse.
They largely cruised from the opening minute, unlike their last time out, when coach Bill Self's crew needed Creighton's best player to miss a free throw in the final seconds to avoid going to overtime with the No. 8 Bluejays.
(11) WEST VIRGINIA 62, NORTH TEXAS 50: At Morgantown, Sean McNeil scored 15 points and West Virginia rallied in the second half for a win over North Texas.
Taz Sherman added 13 points and Derek Culver had 10 points — all in the second half — and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-1), who trailed by eight points at halftime but scored the first 18 points of the second half to take control.
Culver scored seven points during the decisive run.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!