No. 9 Alabama gets win over Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points to help No. 9 Alabama beat Kentucky 70-59 on Tuesday night and complete its first regular season two-game sweep over the Wildcats since 1989.
After a back-and-forth second half, Davion Mintz's 3-pointer put Kentucky up 54-52 with 4:52 remaining in the game. The Alabama defense then made stops on five straight possessions which led to a 10-0 Crimson Tide run that essentially put the game away.
The Crimson Tide (14-3, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) extends their winning streak to 10 games.
For a team that came in known for its 3-point shooting, Alabama made its first three attempts and then struggled for the rest of the game. The Crimson Tide didn’t hit their first 3-pointer of the second half till Shackelford made one with 9:48 to put Alabama up 47-43.
Alabama senior Herbert Jones finished one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double and went 9-for-10 from the free throw line down the stretch to help seal the game for the Tide.
This game was much more tightly contested than the 85-65 Alabama win on Jan. 12, but in the end the Kentucky (5-10, 4-4 SEC) offense couldn’t convert in the final few minutes of the game until it was too late.
The Wildcats were led in scoring by Mintz, Dontaie Allen and Olivier Sarr all with 12 points.
(24) OKLAHOMA 80, (5) TEXAS 79: At Austin, Texas, Austin Reaves scored 23 points and made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left that proved to be the difference as No. 24 Oklahoma beat short-handed No. 5 Texas.
Reaves' free throws gave the Sooners a three-point lead before Andrew Jones made two free throws seconds later to get Texas within one. The Longhorns nearly forced a turnover on the inbounds pass before fouling Oklahoma's Jalen Hill with 2.3 seconds to play.
Hill missed his first free throw, then intentionally missed his second but failed to hit the rim, giving Texas the ball. The Sooners (10-4, 6-3) then intercepted a long pass to end the game, sending Texas (11-3, 5-2) to its second Big 12 home loss. The Sooners have won four in a row.
Texas had rallied from 11 down in the second half despite foul trouble that reduced the Longhorns to five scholarship players by the end.
(18) TENNESSEE 56, MISSISSIPPI STATE 53: At Knoxville, Tennessee, Yves Pons scored 13 points and No. 18 Tennessee overcame a miserable shooting night to beat Mississippi State.
Pons was a critical force in the first half for the Vols. In the final 2:30 of the game, it was freshman Keon Johnson who scored four of his eight points, while taking an important charging foul, to seal the victory for Tennessee (11-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference).
While the Vols shot 37% from the field, the Bulldogs (9-8, 4-5) managed just 33%.
Mississippi State was led by Iverson Molinar with 16 points and D.J. Stewart with 11. Abdul Ado had 12 rebounds and Quinten Post pulled down 10 as the Bulldogs dominated the boards, 42-30.
Women's Top 25
(1) LOUISVILLE 79, MIAMI 76: at Louisville, Kentucky, Louisville hasn’t had it easy as No. 1, but what’s important is that the Cardinals have answered the challenges.
Having the ball in Dana Evans' hands has certainly helped.
Evans scored 20 points, including Louisville’s final 12 capped by two free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining, helping the top-ranked Cardinals survive Miami.
Louisville (15-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) led throughout in winning their third consecutive game as the No. 1 women’s team, but had to hold off a furious late rally by the Hurricanes. Evans took over for the final nine minutes, making all eight free throw attempts around a couple of baskets to give the Cardinals just enough space.