No. 9 Wisconsin opens Big Ten play by beating Nebraska 67-53

The Cavaliers (4-1) were playing for the first time since they beat Kent State on Dec. 4 but showed few signs of rust as they cashed in on their first five possessions to take an 11-2 lead. A 13-0 run came shortly thereafter as William & Mary went 7:52 without scoring.

Yuri Covington’s 12 points led the Tribe (2-3), which never recovered. They lost their 12th straight in the series, which Virginia leads 56-26. William & Mary's last victory against the Cavaliers came in 1984-85.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, (17) NORTH CAROLINA 76: At Raleigh, Devon Daniels scored eight straight points in the second half and finished with 21 to help North Carolina State beat 17th-ranked North Carolina.

Freshman Shakeel Moore scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who blew nearly all of a 17-point first-half lead in an unusually early meeting in the longtime rivalry.

But N.C. State responded with a 14-2 run after UNC (5-2, 0-1) got within a point, then did just enough down the stretch to hold off the Tar Heels' late rally to win for only the fifth time in 37 meetings.

