No. 9 Wisconsin opens Big Ten play by beating Nebraska 67-53

MADISON, Wis. — Brad Davison had 15 points and a career-high seven assists, and No. 9 Wisconsin overcame a dreadful start to beat Nebraska 67-53 Tuesday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Micah Potter added 10 points and 11 rebounds and sparked a key 14-0 run late in the first half. Fifth-year senior Aleem Ford celebrated his 24th birthday with 13 points and eight rebounds to help the Badgers (7-1) earn their ninth straight conference victory and 15th straight home win.
The Badgers closed the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season by winning eight straight conference games to share the Big Ten regular-season title with Maryland and Michigan State.
Dalano Banton scored 15 points, Teddy Allen had 11 and Trey McGowens added 10 for Nebraska (4-4).
Wisconsin was coming off an 85-48 blowout of Louisville — then ranked 23rd — for the Badgers' most lopsided victory over a Top 25 team in program history. But the team that looked so dominant Saturday afternoon faced an early double-digit deficit against Nebraska.
The Badgers missed 15 of their first 16 shots from the floor, went nearly eight minutes without a basket and scored just three points in the first 11-plus minutes of the game.
After Jonathan Davis sank a 3-pointer to give Wisconsin a 3-2 lead with 15:07 left in the first half, the Badgers didn't get another basket until Nate Reuvers made a layup with 7:19 remaining until halftime. Reuvers finished with 10 points.
(14) MIZZOU, BRADLEY 53: At Columbia, Jeremiah Tilmon’s three-point play with a second left lifted No. 14 Missouri over Bradley.
Down eight with under four minutes to go, Missouri (6-0) went on a 6-0 run in the final 1:33 to spoil Bradley's upset bid in dramatic fashion.
On the Tigers’ final possession, Xavier Pinson found Tilmon in the post on the left block. With time ticking down, Tilmon power-dribbled to the basket and forced a foul from Elijah Childs, finishing through the contact and earning a trip to the free throw line to win the game.
(15) TEXAS TECH 69, OKLAHOMA 67: At Norman, Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points and Marcus Santos-Silva had 18 to help No. 15 Texas Tech hold off Oklahoma.
Mac McClung added 16 points for Tech (7-2, 1-1 Big 12), which was coming off a one-point home loss to Kansas.
De'Vion Harmon scored 17 points and Austin Reaves added 13 for Oklahoma (5-2, 1-1), which made just 17 of 27 free throws. Brady Manek, Oklahoma's leading scorer this season, finished with two points on 1-for-7 shooting.
(16) VIRGINIA 76, WILLIAM & MARY 40: At Charlottesville, Trey Murphy III scored seven of his 15 points during a 13-0 first-half run and No. 16 Virginia returned from a long coronavirus-related pause to beat William & Mary.
The Cavaliers (4-1) were playing for the first time since they beat Kent State on Dec. 4 but showed few signs of rust as they cashed in on their first five possessions to take an 11-2 lead. A 13-0 run came shortly thereafter as William & Mary went 7:52 without scoring.
Yuri Covington’s 12 points led the Tribe (2-3), which never recovered. They lost their 12th straight in the series, which Virginia leads 56-26. William & Mary's last victory against the Cavaliers came in 1984-85.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, (17) NORTH CAROLINA 76: At Raleigh, Devon Daniels scored eight straight points in the second half and finished with 21 to help North Carolina State beat 17th-ranked North Carolina.
Freshman Shakeel Moore scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who blew nearly all of a 17-point first-half lead in an unusually early meeting in the longtime rivalry.
But N.C. State responded with a 14-2 run after UNC (5-2, 0-1) got within a point, then did just enough down the stretch to hold off the Tar Heels' late rally to win for only the fifth time in 37 meetings.
Women's Top 25
(3) UCONN 90, VILLANOVA 52: At Villanova, Paige Bueckers and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 19 points apiece to lead UConn to a victory over Villanova.
Christyn Williams added 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Huskies (5-0, 4-0 Big East), who are returning to the Big East this season after playing in the American Athletic Conference for the last seven seasons. The Huskies are the lone remaining undefeated team in the conference.
(15) NORTHWESTERN 79, EASTERN KENTUCKY 50: At Evanston, Veronica Burton scored 17 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 15 and No. 15 Northwestern beat Eastern Kentucky.
Sydney Wood added 15 points for the Wildcats (4-0), who overcame poor shooting by forcing the Colonels (3-3) into 33 turnovers they turned into 40 points. Northwestern was 3 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 40% (29 of 73).
(20) SOUTH FLORIDA 73, CINCINNATI 61: At Cincinnati, Sydni Harvey scored 21 points, Bethy Mununga had 13 points and 14 rebounds and No. 20 South Florida pulled away late to beat Cincinnati, spoiling another 30-plus-point performance by IImar’I Thomas.
Harvey's fifth 3-pointer gave the Bulls a 55-53 lead and they would not trail again, despite 13 fourth-quarter points from Thomas. Cincinnati's only other double-digit scorer, Arame Niang, fouled out with 3:50 left and USF scored seven of the next nine points for a 10-point lead.
(25) MICHIGAN STATE 94, OAKLAND 56: At East Lansing, Nia Clouden led a balanced attack with 15 points and No. 25 Michigan State celebrated its first Top 25 ranking this season with red-hot shooting in a win over Oakland.
The Spartans (7-0) made 39 of 60 shots from the field (65%) in continuing their best start since opening 8-0 eight years ago.
Julia Ayrault added 14 points, Moira Joiner 13 and Alyza Winston 12 for Michigan State as the four double-figure scorers combined to make 21 of 30 shots. Janai Crooms grabbed 10 rebounds and Ayrault had nine to help the Spartans dominate the boards 43-25 and score 48 points in the paint.