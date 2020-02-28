No. 4 Dayton gets A-10 title with 82-67 win over Davidson

DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin demonstrated his assortment of dunks while scoring 23 points with near-perfect shooting, and No. 4 Dayton clinched the Atlantic 10 title Friday night, beating Davidson 82-67 for its 18th straight victory.
The Flyers (27-2, 16-0) showed off their offensive versatility while claiming their first regular season title in three years.
Toppin led the way, providing a pair of fast-break dunks in the second half that were exclamation points on Dayton's sensational season. He went 10 of 11 from the field and had 12 rebounds.
Five Flyers finished in double figures as Dayton shot 72.3% from the field, its best mark since it made 77.5% against Southern on March 1, 1986. Guard Ibi Watson came off the bench and scored 13 points, taking a bigger load in the offense with Jalen Crutcher in foul trouble. Crutcher finished with 14 points.
Kellan Grady had 23 points for Davidson (15-13, 9-7).
Toppin was the catalyst. He had a dunk, a long 3 from the top of the key, and a floater in the lane that gave Dayton a 21-13 lead.
The Flyers' guards then took control.
Rodney Chatman had a layup and a 3-pointer, Watson scored on three consecutive drives to the basket, and Toppin hit another 3 for a 40-21 lead— , the Flyers' biggest of the half.
Dayton came into the game leading the nation in field goal percentage at 52%. The Flyers shot 69% in the first half, with most of their points coming off drives to the basket.
Toppin had a pair of fast-break dunks — the second one a reverse slam — that brought the crowd of 13,407 to its feet and pushed Dayton's lead to 56-33 early in the second half.
Davidson's Jon Axel Gudmunsson scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half, when the Wildcats never got closer than 12 points.
Women
(13) ARIZONA 73, (4) STANFORD 72: At Tuscon, Aari McDonald scored on a driving layup with 8.5 seconds left and had 20 points, lifting No. 13 Arizona to an overtime victory over No. 4 Stanford.
The Wildcats (23-5, 13-5 Pac-12) rallied from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter with a short run in the fourth to take the lead. McDonald had a chance to win it in regulation, but her 3-pointer hit the front rim and bounced out.
Arizona hit consecutive 3-pointers to go up 71-64 in overtime, but the Cardinal answered with an 8-0 run, going up 72-71 on Lexie Hull's corner 3. After McDonald's basket gave Arizona the lead in the closing seconds, Kiana Williams' runner on Stanford's final shot came up short.
(23) PRINCETON 81, BROWN 39: At Princeton, Bella Alarie had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocks and No. 23 Princeton beat Brown for its 19th straight victory.
Princeton (23-1, 11-0) clinched a share of the Ivy League title with the win, and held it outright after Pennsylvania (7-4) later lost to Yale.
The No. 1 scoring defense in the country held Brown to four made field goals in the first half, building a 37-12 lead. The Bears didn't made a field goal in the second quarter until Myla Cox beat the halftime buzzer.