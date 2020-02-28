No. 4 Dayton gets A-10 title with 82-67 win over Davidson

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Dayton came into the game leading the nation in field goal percentage at 52%. The Flyers shot 69% in the first half, with most of their points coming off drives to the basket.

Toppin had a pair of fast-break dunks — the second one a reverse slam — that brought the crowd of 13,407 to its feet and pushed Dayton's lead to 56-33 early in the second half.

Davidson's Jon Axel Gudmunsson scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half, when the Wildcats never got closer than 12 points.

Women

(13) ARIZONA 73, (4) STANFORD 72: At Tuscon, Aari McDonald scored on a driving layup with 8.5 seconds left and had 20 points, lifting No. 13 Arizona to an overtime victory over No. 4 Stanford.

The Wildcats (23-5, 13-5 Pac-12) rallied from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter with a short run in the fourth to take the lead. McDonald had a chance to win it in regulation, but her 3-pointer hit the front rim and bounced out.