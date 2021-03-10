No fans? Some? A mix? Odd sights, sounds of pandemic sports

Sports amid the pandemic became a whole different sort of spectacle, especially when it came to spectators — often with zero, sometimes with some and, in at least one instance at a Grand Slam tennis tournament, starting a match with fans in the seats yet finishing it with none present.

Screams and chants, applause and dancing, cheering and jeering by tens of thousands in the stands were so customary and unremarkable at the various athletic endeavors in the Before Times that they tended to recede into the background as not much more than white noise.

Over the past year, though, thanks to the contagiousness and dangers of the coronavirus, such sights and sounds were replaced at cavernous venues by the echoes of a bouncing ball or the squeaks of sneakers or "Did he really say that?" chatter among players, coaches and officials that suddenly was audible.

And, truly, the entire essence of sports as we know them changed in subtle, if fundamental, ways during the past 12 months because of restrictions on crowds. For those who were no longer able to enjoy being right there, of course — how many kids missed out on a chance to witness a game firsthand for the first time? — but also for those viewing from afar and even for the participants themselves.