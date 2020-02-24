No. 6 Florida State rallies past No. 11 Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to rally No. 6 Florida State from a double-digit deficit and beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67 on Monday night.
Patrick Williams' thunderous dunk put an exclamation point to a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead for good. Florida State outscored Louisville 50-27 in the second half and extended its home winning streak to 22 games.
Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker each scored 12 points for FSU, which set a school record for ACC regular-season wins with three remaining in the 20-game schedule.
Ryan McMahon scored 14 points and Jordan Nwora had 13 points and eight rebounds for Louisville (23-6, 14-4), which went more than seven minutes without a field goal during one second-half stretch.
The Cardinals played shorthanded most of the night after junior center Malik Williams injured his left foot minutes into the game. He returned to the bench with a boot on the foot.
TEXAS 67, (20) WEST VIRGINIA 57: At Austin, Andrew Jones scored 22 points to lead Texas past West Virginia as the injury-depleted Longhorns continued a late-season surge.
Courtney Ramey added 21 points for Texas (17-11, 7-8 Big 12), which has won three in a row. The Mountaineers (19-9, 7-8) have lost six straight on the road in conference play.
West Virginia beat Texas by 38 points back on Jan. 20, the worst loss of coach Shaka Smart's five years with the Longhorns. But the Mountaineers came limping into the rematch and Texas did not resemble the timid team that got pushed around in Morgantown.
Women's Top 25
(2) BAYLOR 64, WEST VIRGINIA 39: At Morgantown, Te'a Cooper scored 17 points and Baylor clinched a share of its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship with a victory over West Virginia.
Baylor (26-1, 15-0 Big 12) cemented the top seed in the conference tournament and won its 56th straight regular-season conference game. That's one short of sixth all-time in NCAA history as UConn won 57 in a row from 2008-12.
DUKE 70, (8) N.C STATE: At Raleigh, Haley Gorecki scored 13 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help Duke beat North Carolina State.
Onome Akinbode-James added 12 points and Kyra Lambert had 11 for the Blue Devils (17-10, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth consecutive game.