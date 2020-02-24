No. 6 Florida State rallies past No. 11 Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to rally No. 6 Florida State from a double-digit deficit and beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67 on Monday night.

Patrick Williams' thunderous dunk put an exclamation point to a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead for good. Florida State outscored Louisville 50-27 in the second half and extended its home winning streak to 22 games.

Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker each scored 12 points for FSU, which set a school record for ACC regular-season wins with three remaining in the 20-game schedule.

Ryan McMahon scored 14 points and Jordan Nwora had 13 points and eight rebounds for Louisville (23-6, 14-4), which went more than seven minutes without a field goal during one second-half stretch.

The Cardinals played shorthanded most of the night after junior center Malik Williams injured his left foot minutes into the game. He returned to the bench with a boot on the foot.

TEXAS 67, (20) WEST VIRGINIA 57: At Austin, Andrew Jones scored 22 points to lead Texas past West Virginia as the injury-depleted Longhorns continued a late-season surge.

