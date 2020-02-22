No. 3 Kansas ends No. 1 Baylor's 23-game streak in Big 12

WACO, Texas — Udoka Azubuike had 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas held on to beat No. 1 Baylor 64-61 on Saturday, snapping the Bears' 23-game winning streak and likely ending their five-week hold on the No. 1 spot in the AP poll.
The Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) have won 12 in a row since their first-ever home loss to Baylor on Jan. 11. They had a 10-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes left but had to hold off Baylor's late charge.
Isaiah Moss, who had 11 points, made two free throws for Kansas with 7.9 seconds left before a timeout. The Bears (24-2, 13-1) had one more shot, but Butler's 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key ricocheted off the front of the iron as time expired.
Butler and MaCio Teague had hit consecutive 3-pointers in the final half-minute to get Baylor within 62-61.
Devon Dotson added 13 points for the Jayhawks, who shot 51% (27 of 53) against a tenacious Baylor defense that held them to 55 points in a 12-point loss last month.
Butler had 19 points to lead the Bears, while Freddie Gillespie and Matthew Mayer each had 10.
(5) DAYTON 80, DUQUESNE 70: At Dayton, Obi Toppin had 28 points as No. 5 Dayton won its 16th game in a row, beating Duquesne.
Jalen Crutcher added 17 points and five assists for the Flyers (25-2, 14-0 Atlantic 10), who have yet to lose in regulation this season.
(8) FLORIDA STATE 67, N.C STATE 61: At Raleigh, M.J. Walker scored all 12 of his points after halftime to help eighth-ranked Florida State take control in the second half and beat North Carolina State.
Patrick Williams also scored 12 points for the Seminoles, who have won six of seven to stay near the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.
(11) LOUISVILLE 72, UNC 55: At Louisville, Jordan Nwora scored 18 points to lead No. 11 Louisville over North Carolina.
The Cardinals (23-5, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their second straight game and guaranteed they would stay in first place in the conference ahead of a big Monday night matchup at No. 8 Florida State.
(12) VILANOVA 64, XAVIER 55: At Cincinnati, Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and No. 12 Villanova extended its late-February surge, beating Xavier for its fourth straight win.
The Wildcats (21-6, 10-4 Big East) have recovered from a three-game losing streak that knocked them out of the league lead.
(13) AUBURN 73, TENNESSEE 66: At Auburn, Samir Doughty scored 22 points and No. 13 Auburn rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat Tennessee, a game marred by an ugly incident involving a fan.
A student was ejected from the game after directing a derogatory comment toward Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi and will face a disciplinary hearing, an Auburn official said.
TCU 67, (17) WEST VIRGINIA 60: At Fort Worth, Kevin Samuel scored six of his 19 points in overtime and TCU extended No. 17 West Virginia's Big 12 road woes with a victory over the Mountaineers.
The Horned Frogs (15-12, 6-8 Big 12) thought they had won for just the second time in nine games in regulation when Desmond Bane sent the crowd into a frenzy on a driving layup with 0.9 seconds left. But the senior guard was called for pushing off as he went up for the shot.
UCLA 70, (18) COLORADO 63: At Bouler, Tyger Campbell had seven of his 15 points during a 20-3 UCLA run in the second half, and the Bruins rallied from nine points down to beat No. 18 Colorado to tie the Buffaloes atop the Pac-12 Conference.
Campbell added 11 assists and Cody Riley scored 16 points, 14 in the second half. UCLA (17-11, 10-5) has won nine of its last 11.
PROVIDENCE 84, (19) MARQUETTE 72: At Providence, Luwane Pipkins scored 24 points and David Duke had 15 to lead Providence to a victory over No. 19 Marquette, the Friars' third straight victory — all over ranked teams.
Markus Howard scored 38 points for Marquette, which lost its third straight game. Howard shot 10 for 25 from the field and had just one assist while committing four of the Golden Eagles' (17-9, 7-7 Big East) 18 turnovers.
MEMPHIS 60, (22) HOUSTON 59: At Memphis, Precious Achiuwa scored 10 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 28.2 seconds left, and Memphis beat No. 22 Houston 60-59 on Saturday.
Malcolm Dandridge scored 12 points and Lester Quinones and Tyler Harris had 10 points apiece as Memphis (19-8, 8-6 American Athletic Conference) won its second straight.
Women
(2) BAYLOR 101, OKLAHOMA 69: At Waco, NaLyssa Smith scored 22 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures and the No. 2 Lady Bears won their 55th consecutive Big 12 game, beating Oklahoma.
(6) UCONN 66, UCF 53: At Storrs, Megan Walker scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 UConn to a win over UCF and the outright regular-season championship in the American Athletic Conference.
(13) GONZAGA 64, PEPPERDINE 50: At Malibu, Jill Townsend scored 12 of her 13 points in the a game-changing third quarter to propel No. 13 Gonzaga to a 64-50 win over Pepperdine on Saturday.
(18) NORTHWESTERN 82, WISCONSIN 66: At Madison, Lindsey Pulliam scored 28 points with six rebounds and five assists and No. 18 Northwestern won its seventh straight game, putting away Wisconsin in the fourth quarter.
(19) IOWA 100, PENN STATE 57: At Iowa City, Monika Czinano scored 23 points, Kathleen Doyle added 18 with seven assists and five rebounds and No. 19 Iowa rolled to a 100-57 win over Penn State on Saturday.
(20) SOUTH DAKOTA 77, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 67: At Brookings, Chloe Lamb scored 22 points, Madison McKeever added 19 and the two combined for 19 fourth-quarter points to help No. 20 South Dakota fend off South Dakota State and claim the outright Summit League championship.