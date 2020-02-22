No. 3 Kansas ends No. 1 Baylor's 23-game streak in Big 12

WACO, Texas — Udoka Azubuike had 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas held on to beat No. 1 Baylor 64-61 on Saturday, snapping the Bears' 23-game winning streak and likely ending their five-week hold on the No. 1 spot in the AP poll.

The Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) have won 12 in a row since their first-ever home loss to Baylor on Jan. 11. They had a 10-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes left but had to hold off Baylor's late charge.

Isaiah Moss, who had 11 points, made two free throws for Kansas with 7.9 seconds left before a timeout. The Bears (24-2, 13-1) had one more shot, but Butler's 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key ricocheted off the front of the iron as time expired.

Butler and MaCio Teague had hit consecutive 3-pointers in the final half-minute to get Baylor within 62-61.

Devon Dotson added 13 points for the Jayhawks, who shot 51% (27 of 53) against a tenacious Baylor defense that held them to 55 points in a 12-point loss last month.

Butler had 19 points to lead the Bears, while Freddie Gillespie and Matthew Mayer each had 10.

(5) DAYTON 80, DUQUESNE 70: At Dayton, Obi Toppin had 28 points as No. 5 Dayton won its 16th game in a row, beating Duquesne.