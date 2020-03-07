No. 6 Kentucky rallies from 18 down, stuns Florida 71-70

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kentucky coach John Calipari went around the locker room at halftime and picked on just about everyone. His harshest criticism was directed toward star forward Nick Richards.
"Nick, you are so bad right now," Calipari recalled. "We're not going away from you, so you can either be the player you've been all year or look like this."
Richards chose option No. 1. The junior scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, leading the way as the sixth-ranked Wildcats rallied from an 18-point deficit and stunned Florida on Saturday.
The shorthanded Wildcats (25-6, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) needed the comeback to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly three months. They blew an 17-point lead against Tennessee on Tuesday night.
Calipari said he expects Hagans to return before next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. Kentucky is the No. 1 seed and opens play Friday following a double bye.
(1) KANSAS 66, TEXAS TECH 62: At Lubbock, Texas, No. 1 Kansas wrapped up its outright Big 12 Conference regular-season title, beating Texas Tech Udoka Azubuike's 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Devon Dotson had 17 points and Ochai Agbaji had 12 for the Jayhawks (28-3, 17-1), the Big 12's first champion in decade with only one loss in league play.
WEST VIRGINIA 76, (4) BAYLOR 64: At Morgantown, West Virginia, Emmitt Matthews ended a long slump to give West Virginia a much-needed boost heading into the postseason.
Baylor (26-4, 15-3 Big 12) went more than eight minutes without a field goal midway through the second half to take itself out of contention for the league championship.
(7) FLORIDA STATE 80, BOSTON COLLEGE 62: At Tallahassee, Florida, Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points, and No. 7 Florida State won its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in school history with a victory over Boston College.
Dominik Olejniczak added a season-high 14 points as the Seminoles (26-5, 16-4) had a banner ready to celebrate their accomplishment, which was secured with Virginia’s victory over No. 10 Louisville.
(11) CREIGHTON 77, (8) SETON HALL 60: At Omaha, Nebraska, Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead No. 11 Creighton to a share of the Big East Conference regular-season title with a victory over No. 8 Seton Hall.
The Bluejays finished the game on a 21-6 run, with the sellout crowd of more than 18,000 at CHI Health Center growing louder as the clock wound down. Students stormed the court after the final buzzer, and a Big East banner was unfurled from the rafters moments later.
(22) VIRGINIA 57, (10) LOUISVILLE 54: At Charlottesville, Virginia, Kihei Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and No. 22 Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point second half lead to beat No. 10 Louisville.
The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved into a tie with the Cardinals for second place in the league standings, leaving the door open for No. 7 Florida State to claim the title with a victory over Boston College.
(14) VILLANOVA 70, GEORGETOWN 69: At Washington, for Villanova coach Jay Wright, the lack of seniors this season hasn’t been a problem. His Wildcats keep rolling as they head into the most important time of year.
No. 14 Villanova clinched at least second place in the Big East Conference when Jermaine Samuels had a 3-point play with 5.6 seconds left and the Wildcats survived a late scare to defeat Georgetown.
(17) AUBURN 85, TENNESSEE 63: At Knoxville, Tennessee, the Auburn Tigers played their best game of the season, reminding coach Bruce Pearl of how they played a year ago in turning in the best postseason in program history.
Samir Doughty made 8 of 13 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as No. 17 Auburn beat Tennessee, snapping a two-game skid in the regular-season finale.
NORTHWESTERN 80, (20) PENN STATE 69: At Evanston, Illinois, Miller Kopp scored 21 points, and struggling Northwestern beat No. 20 Penn State.
Penn State (21-10, 11-9) came in looking to head into the Big Ten Tournament on a winning note, only to stumble against one of the worst teams in the conference and lose for the fifth time in six games. Northwestern (8-22, 3-17) beat a ranked team for the first time since knocking off No. 20 Michigan on Feb. 6, 2018.
(24) WISCONSIN 60, INDIANA 56: At Bloomington, Indiana, Brad Davison and a bunch of Wisconsin players jumped around as the buzzer sounded, celebrating the end of a five-year Big Ten title drought.
They just wished assistant coach Howard Moore could have been there with them. Ten months after an automobile accident killed his wife, Jen, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn, and left him with severe burns, Moore was first and foremost in the team's thoughts after No. 24 Wisconsin beat Indiana.
Women
(5) UCONN 94, TEMPLE 61: At Uncasville, Connecticut, UConn's two freshmen didn't seem to be affected by the pressure of their first postseason game.
Aubrey Griffin came off the bench to put up the second double-double of her career, grabbing a season-high 16 rebounds to go with her 15 points and the fifth-ranked Huskies routed Temple in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
(17) S0UTH DAKOTA 99, OMAHA 40: At Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Ciara Duffy scored 17 points and Monica Arens 16 and No. 17-ranked South Dakota gashed Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.
The Coyotes (28-2) entered the tournament as the top seed having gone 16-0 in league play. South Dakota will play the winner of Sunday's quarterfinal game between No. 4-seed Oral Roberts and fifth-seeded Western Illinois.
(18) DEPAUL 97, PROVIDENCE 59: At Chante Stonewall and Deja Church each scored 16 points to lead four players into double-figure scoring and No. 18 and top-seeded DePaul clobbered Providence in the Big East Conference tournament quarterfinals.
The Blue Demons (26-5) shot 49% from the field — making 34 of 69 shots with 26 assists — and drained 15 3-pointers.
(23) MISSOURI STATE 72, LOYOLA 61: At Springfield, Missouri, Abby Hipp scored 16 points with eight rebounds off the bench and Jasmine Franklin scored 13 and No. 23-ranked Missouri State beat Loyola.