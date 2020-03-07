No. 6 Kentucky rallies from 18 down, stuns Florida 71-70

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kentucky coach John Calipari went around the locker room at halftime and picked on just about everyone. His harshest criticism was directed toward star forward Nick Richards.

"Nick, you are so bad right now," Calipari recalled. "We're not going away from you, so you can either be the player you've been all year or look like this."

Richards chose option No. 1. The junior scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, leading the way as the sixth-ranked Wildcats rallied from an 18-point deficit and stunned Florida on Saturday.

The shorthanded Wildcats (25-6, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) needed the comeback to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly three months. They blew an 17-point lead against Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Calipari said he expects Hagans to return before next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. Kentucky is the No. 1 seed and opens play Friday following a double bye.

(1) KANSAS 66, TEXAS TECH 62: At Lubbock, Texas, No. 1 Kansas wrapped up its outright Big 12 Conference regular-season title, beating Texas Tech Udoka Azubuike's 15 points and 11 rebounds.