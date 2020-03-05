No. 19 Ohio State rallies to beat No. 23 Illinois

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points to lead No. 19 Ohio State past No. 23 Illinois on Thursday night.
E.J. Liddell tied a career high with 17 points and had 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten), who have won four in a row and nine of their last 11. They are playing well at a critical time, with a road matchup against No. 16 Michigan State looming this weekend and the Big Ten tournament beginning Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Ayo Dosunmu had 21 points and five assists to pace Illinois (20-10, 12-7), which saw its conference championship hopes fade a bit more after starting the day a half-game behind leaders Maryland, Wisconsin and Michigan State. Still, the Illini are poised for a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.
Illinois led by as many as 11 in the first half and held a 37-30 lead at the break. The Buckeyes let fly with the 3-pointers in the opening frame but hit just one in seven tries.
After Illinois went up by seven, Ohio State chipped away and Kaleb Wesson’s fadeaway jumper tied the score at 51 with 9:30 left, part of an 11-2 run by the Buckeyes, who then built an eight-point lead.
After Wesson picked up his fourth and fifth fouls in a 15-second span, Illinois got within five with a steal by Dosunmu and a coast-to-coast layup by Andres Feliz. But Liddell's shot in the paint and a couple of foul shots by Duane Washington Jr. gave the Buckeyes a 69-60 lead with 32 seconds remaining.
UCONN 77, (21) HOUSTON 71: At Storrs, Connecticut, Christian Vital scored 26 points in his final home game and UConn beat Houston.
Freshman James Bouknight added 17 points and Isaiah Whaley had 13 for the Huskies (18-12, 9-8 American Athletic Conference), who won their fourth straight game, but just their second this season over a ranked opponent.
Quentin Grimes scored 24 points and Caleb Mills added 20 for Houston (22-8, 12-5), which fell into a tie for second place in the conference.
(25) MICHIGAN 82, NEBRASKA 58: At Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jon Teske scored 12 points and Zavier Simpson added 11 in their home finale, and Michigan beat Nebraska, a night when Wolverines fans welcomed former coach John Beilein back to Crisler Center.
Beilein watched from a box about halfway up the seating bowl as his old team closed out its home schedule with a relatively easy win. Michigan (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) led 32-28 at halftime before starting the second with an 18-4 run.
Nebraska (7-23, 2-17) was without guard Cam Mack, suspended for a violation of team rules. The Cornhuskers have lost 15 straight.
Women's Top 25
CALIFORNIA 71, (24) ARIZONA STATE 67: At Las Vegas, freshman Cailyn Crocker scored all 20 of her points in the second half, including two clinching free throws with 1.6 seconds left, and 12th-seeded California rallied to shock fifth-seeded and 24th-ranked Arizona State in the opening game of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.
Jaelyn Brown scored 15 of her 22 points in the second half for the Golden Bears (12-18), who lost to the Sun Devils 77-54 the last week of the regular season and trailed by 15 points late in the first half and by 11 late in the third quarter.
(25) ARKANSAS 90, AUBURN 68: At Greenville, South Carolina, Alexis Tolefree scored 11 of her 30 points in Arkansas' 26-10 second quarter, and the 25th ranked Razorbacks beat Auburn in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
Tolefree had 20 points in the first half, making four 3-pointers, as Arkansas led 37-24. She finished 7 of 15 from 3-point range and Chelsea Dungee was 5 of 8 as Arkansas knocked down 17 of 42.
Fifth-seeded Arkansas (23-7) will face 15th-ranked and No. 4 seed Texas A&M on Friday. The Razorbacks lost the first meeting this season 84-77 on Jan. 2.