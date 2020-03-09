No. 5 UConn beats Cincy 87-53, finishes perfect run in AAC

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Megan Walker scored 26 points and Christyn Williams added 22 to lead No. 5 UConn over Cincinnati 87-53 on Monday night, finishing off a perfect run for the Huskies over their seven years in the American Athletic conference.

UConn went 139-0 in the American after it was formed in 2013, winning all but two games by double-digits. The Huskies are leaving the AAC at the end of the postseason to rejoin the Big East.

The Huskies, who also have won all seven AAC regular-season titles, kept their celebration subdued after the final buzzer sounded, trading hugs and dousing each other with confetti from a drink bucket..

Angel Rizor scored 16 points, Antoinette Miller added 15 and IImar'I Thomas chipped in with 14 for third-seeded Cincinnati (22-10), which had upset the No. 2 seed, UCF in the conference semifinals

Williams hit a layup nine seconds into the game and the Huskies led wire-to-wire.

Rizor kept the Bearcats close in the first 10 minutes, scoring 10 of the team's 15 points

UConn led just 19-15 after one period, but opened the second quarter on a 13-3 run and shot 65% from the floor in the frame (13 of 20) to take control of the game.