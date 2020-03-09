No. 5 UConn beats Cincy 87-53, finishes perfect run in AAC
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

No. 5 UConn beats Cincy 87-53, finishes perfect run in AAC

AAC Cincinnati UConn Basketball

Connecticut players huddle at the start of an NCAA basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament final against Cincinnati at Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday in Uncasville, Conn.

 AP

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Megan Walker scored 26 points and Christyn Williams added 22 to lead No. 5 UConn over Cincinnati 87-53 on Monday night, finishing off a perfect run for the Huskies over their seven years in the American Athletic conference.

UConn went 139-0 in the American after it was formed in 2013, winning all but two games by double-digits. The Huskies are leaving the AAC at the end of the postseason to rejoin the Big East.

The Huskies, who also have won all seven AAC regular-season titles, kept their celebration subdued after the final buzzer sounded, trading hugs and dousing each other with confetti from a drink bucket..

Angel Rizor scored 16 points, Antoinette Miller added 15 and IImar'I Thomas chipped in with 14 for third-seeded Cincinnati (22-10), which had upset the No. 2 seed, UCF in the conference semifinals

Williams hit a layup nine seconds into the game and the Huskies led wire-to-wire.

Rizor kept the Bearcats close in the first 10 minutes, scoring 10 of the team's 15 points

UConn led just 19-15 after one period, but opened the second quarter on a 13-3 run and shot 65% from the floor in the frame (13 of 20) to take control of the game.

A steal and layup by Williams sent the Huskies into halftime with a 48-26 lead.

She and Walker each had 15 points in the first half.

UConn outscored the Bearcats 23-16 in the third quarter and went into the fourth with an insurmountable 71-42 advantage after a put-back by Crystal Dangerfield at the buzzer.

Dangerfield finished with 14 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had her eighth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. She also blocked four shots.

PACIFIC 70, (11) GONZAGA 69: At Las Vegas, Haylee Andrews scored on a floater in the lane with 3.6 seconds and fourth-seeded Portland, which trailed by 20 points in the first quarter, upset top-seeded and 11th-ranked Gonzaga in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament.

Gonzaga, which trailed by six when WCC player of the year Jill Townsend fouled out with 5:13 to play, took the lead on a layup by Jenn Wirth with 8.6 seconds to go.

After a timeout, Andrews took the ball near the top of the key, drove left and stepped through the defense toward the basket, putting up a short right hander. Jessie Loera's rushed 3 from just beyond the top of the key wasn't close as time expired.

(17) SOUTH DAKOTA 65, ORAL ROBERTS 43: At Sioux Falls, Taylor Frederick scored 16 points, Hannah Sjerven added a double-double with seven blocks and No. 17 South Dakota coasted past fourth-seeded Oral Roberts 65-43 in the Summit League semifinals on Monday.

The Coyotes (29-2) were tied with the Golden Eagles (15-16) after one quarter before dominating the second quarter en route to their 18th-straight win.

Sjerven, who had 15 points and matched her career high with 13 rebounds, scored the first seven points in a quarter-opening 14-0 run, and South Dakota closed with nine-straight points to lead 35-15 at the half. The Coyotes were 10 of 16 from the field and limited Oral Roberts to one banked in 3-pointer on 20 shots plus two free throws.

