No. 5 UConn beats Cincy 87-53, finishes perfect run in AAC

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Megan Walker scored 26 points and Christyn Williams added 22 to lead No. 5 UConn over Cincinnati 87-53 on Monday night, finishing off a perfect run for the Huskies over their seven years in the American Athletic conference.
UConn went 139-0 in the American after it was formed in 2013, winning all but two games by double-digits. The Huskies are leaving the AAC at the end of the postseason to rejoin the Big East.
The Huskies, who also have won all seven AAC regular-season titles, kept their celebration subdued after the final buzzer sounded, trading hugs and dousing each other with confetti from a drink bucket..
Angel Rizor scored 16 points, Antoinette Miller added 15 and IImar'I Thomas chipped in with 14 for third-seeded Cincinnati (22-10), which had upset the No. 2 seed, UCF in the conference semifinals
Williams hit a layup nine seconds into the game and the Huskies led wire-to-wire.
Rizor kept the Bearcats close in the first 10 minutes, scoring 10 of the team's 15 points
UConn led just 19-15 after one period, but opened the second quarter on a 13-3 run and shot 65% from the floor in the frame (13 of 20) to take control of the game.
A steal and layup by Williams sent the Huskies into halftime with a 48-26 lead.
She and Walker each had 15 points in the first half.
UConn outscored the Bearcats 23-16 in the third quarter and went into the fourth with an insurmountable 71-42 advantage after a put-back by Crystal Dangerfield at the buzzer.
Dangerfield finished with 14 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had her eighth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. She also blocked four shots.
PACIFIC 70, (11) GONZAGA 69: At Las Vegas, Haylee Andrews scored on a floater in the lane with 3.6 seconds and fourth-seeded Portland, which trailed by 20 points in the first quarter, upset top-seeded and 11th-ranked Gonzaga in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament.
Gonzaga, which trailed by six when WCC player of the year Jill Townsend fouled out with 5:13 to play, took the lead on a layup by Jenn Wirth with 8.6 seconds to go.
After a timeout, Andrews took the ball near the top of the key, drove left and stepped through the defense toward the basket, putting up a short right hander. Jessie Loera's rushed 3 from just beyond the top of the key wasn't close as time expired.
(17) SOUTH DAKOTA 65, ORAL ROBERTS 43: At Sioux Falls, Taylor Frederick scored 16 points, Hannah Sjerven added a double-double with seven blocks and No. 17 South Dakota coasted past fourth-seeded Oral Roberts 65-43 in the Summit League semifinals on Monday.
The Coyotes (29-2) were tied with the Golden Eagles (15-16) after one quarter before dominating the second quarter en route to their 18th-straight win.
Sjerven, who had 15 points and matched her career high with 13 rebounds, scored the first seven points in a quarter-opening 14-0 run, and South Dakota closed with nine-straight points to lead 35-15 at the half. The Coyotes were 10 of 16 from the field and limited Oral Roberts to one banked in 3-pointer on 20 shots plus two free throws.