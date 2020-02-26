No. 12 Villanova beats St. John's on night for Lowry

"My freshman year, I was such an immature kid and I didn't know what to expect, I didn't know what I wanted or what I could do or what my abilities were off the court," Lowry said. "I didn't know what I was, I didn't know who I was. Me and Coach never talked about basketball. We always talked about these things off the court. That's why me and Jay, to this day, have the relationship that we have. It wasn't nothing about basketball. He didn't worry about me on the court. He worried about me as a man."