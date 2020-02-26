No. 12 Villanova beats St. John's on night for Lowry

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Saddiq Bey scored 23 points and Justin Moore added 21 to lead No. 12 Villanova past St. John's on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats (22-6, 11-4 Big East) had trouble shaking St. John's until late on a night the program honored former star Kyle Lowry. Lowry, a five-time All-Star guard for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, played two seasons for the Wildcats and was one of the early pieces that helped build coach Jay Wright's program into a national power.
Lowry was flanked by former teammates and called the jersey recognition honor a "once in a lifetime" experience that he was able to share with his wife and two young sons. His sons, Karter and Kameron, played with the microphones at a halftime press conference.
Lowry played from 2004-2006 when the Wildcats made their first two NCAA Tournament trips of Wright's young tenure.
"From the time I got here, he was kind of on that proverbial hot seat," Lowry said. "Now, he's never going anywhere and he's one of the best coaches in the history of college basketball."
Wright has since won two national titles at Villanova and was named the AP Coach of the Decade. Wright has said how Lowry skipped classes and was disruptive at practice, so much so that it got to the point where the feisty guard might not have made it to a second season. Lowry, now extremely close with Wright, laughed when he recalled his rocky relationship with his coach.
"My freshman year, I was such an immature kid and I didn't know what to expect, I didn't know what I wanted or what I could do or what my abilities were off the court," Lowry said. "I didn't know what I was, I didn't know who I was. Me and Coach never talked about basketball. We always talked about these things off the court. That's why me and Jay, to this day, have the relationship that we have. It wasn't nothing about basketball. He didn't worry about me on the court. He worried about me as a man."
(16) PENN STATE 65, RUTGERS 64: At State College, Pennsylvania, Myles Dread hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to lift Penn State over Rutgers after the Nittany Lions blew a 21-point lead.
Trailing 40-19 late in the first half, the Scarlet Knights tied the game at 62 with 1:32 left in the game on Geo Baker’s layup. His jumper gave Rutgers a two-point lead with 42 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, Dread hit his 3-pointer and Akwasi Yeboah’s shot at before the buzzer was off.
Women's Top 25
(6) UCONN 105, CINCINNATI 58: At Cincinnati, Megan Walker scored 25 points, freshman Anna Makurat added 20, and UConn dominated a match-up of the American Athletic Conference's top two teams in every way, beating Cincinnati.
The Huskies (24-3, 14-0) had already clinched their seventh AAC regular season title. After a sluggish start, they pulled away from Cincinnati (18-9, 9-5), which was in second place alone heading into the game.
The Bearcats had won 12 straight home games, one shy of the school record from 2002-03. Their hopes for a big upset evaporated in the second quarter as UConn surged ahead by 28 points.