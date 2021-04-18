Nola pitches 1st 9-inning shutout, Phillies beat Cards 2-0

“For sure I hear it and, no it doesn't bother me," Nola said.

He took no-decisions in his first two starts and lost his last outing, when he needed 92 pitches to get through five innings against the New York Mets. Nola had a nine-pitch first on Sunday, and struck out two in the second, setting the tone for one of the more dominant starts of his career.

Harper sat out Saturday’s loss after waking up with tightness in his lower back. The Phillies’ star outfielder looked fine when he crushed his third homer of the year into the second deck in right. His 111.8 mph shot off righty John Gant (0-1) went 425 feet.

Harper came in batting .238 — yet ranked a solid 11th with a .994 OPS. He also walked and doubled off Gant, and Harper singled off reliever Giovanny Gallegos in the seventh.

Because of the balky back, Harper said he might need a game or two a month off the rest of the year to protect his health for the long haul and would be “smarter and more cautious off the field.”

“September, October, absolutely, I'm going to go out there and do my job to win games," Harper said.

Gant struck out five and walked five in five innings. Alec Bohm touched him for a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning for a 2-0 lead.