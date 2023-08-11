Sabrina Stout sees herself as more than a nurse or a nursing instructor, although she is both. The member of the nursing faculty at Southeastern Illinois College realizes that she is a mentor. It is a role she relishes.

"I love developing relationships with students because I want to not only be their nursing instructor, but I want to be a mentor for them always," she said. "I remember my nursing instructors at SIC as someone who I always looked up to and leaned on throughout my career, even after nursing school. I want to be that to my students."

Even as a student in Harrisburg schools, Stout knew she wanted to be in health care. It was in high school, taking health occupations courses that she discovered the holistic approach of nursing and decided hers would be a career as a nurse, not as a physician. Entering SIC after high school, she earned her licensed practical nurse credentials and began working at Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado. She also enrolled in the associate degree nursing program and earned her registered nurse status.

With an eye toward becoming a nurse practitioner, Stout also earned a master's degree and worked in a variety of departments at the Ferrell Hospital and later Hamilton County Hospital, but then she saw an opening at her alma mater.

"SIC had a couple of nursing instructors that were retiring and it was in my heart that may teaching was something I wanted to do," she recalled. "I had loyalty to SIC and this year I'm starting my fifth year in nursing instruction."

She said her years in a clinical setting is beneficial in teaching nursing students.

"I bring a lot of patient experience to the table and I'm able to incorporate a lot of those patient case studies and experiences into the classroom. I've had good feedback from students that the real life experience helps to tie the information together for them," she said.

She adds that she loves the mix of real-world and classroom she is able to provide for her students.

"I love the clinical settings and I try to have them do as much hands-on as they can. I feel like they learn best when they can take the theory material and practice it by doing things hands-on," she said.

It is those shared experiences that helps build bonds between Stout and her students.

"New nurses face challenges with ongoing nursing shortages and higher acuity patients. I strive to instill good time management, prioritization, and critical thinking skills into my students and educate using the most current and evidence-based nursing content to help combat these challenges," she said. "I enjoy seeing the growth of the students from the time that they are brand new and have never been in health care or nursing. I watch them grow and develop those critical thinking skills and grow in their ability and confidence."