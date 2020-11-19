Offseason sprint continues with free agency starting

Al Horford has been traded from Philadelphia to the Thunder. The Mavericks got Josh Richardson from the 76ers, in a deal that sent Seth Curry to Philly — where he'll play for new 76ers coach Doc Rivers, who just happens to be Curry's father-in-law.

Houston's star backcourt of scoring champion James Harden and former MVP Russell Westbrook have been mentioned in trade talks, though it would surely take a massive haul for the Rockets to part with either or both of those players. And Golden State may be very active on the trade market now, with the Warriors getting word Thursday that Klay Thompson — who missed last season with a torn ACL — will miss this season with a torn Achilles.

The Warriors have a $17.2 million trade exception that will soon expire. It could be a handy chip for general manager Bob Myers, especially if Golden State — which plunged to the bottom of the NBA last season with Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out for most of all of the season — decides it needs to make a big move quickly.

"We have the green light to do that," Myers said. "We had it. We have it. Klay or no Klay, depending on what we hear. So, it's there. Got to find a way to make it work for us."