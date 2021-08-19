Olson, Chapman rally Athletics to 5-4 win over White Sox

CHICAGO — Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Thursday.

Sean Murphy also homered as the A's avoided a sweep in their four-game series with AL Central-leading Chicago. Oakland ended a four-game skid and maintained its grip on the second AL wild-card spot.

Olson's blast in the seventh off reliever Michael Kopech (3-2), his 31st this season, gave Oakland a 5-3 lead.

"That's what he does," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He gets big hits at big times. That was a huge hit for us, and allows us to go home with at least one win here, which we needed."

Cole Irvin (9-11) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. Yusmeiro Petit and Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless inning apiece, and Lou Trivino allowed an unearned run in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.

Eloy Jiménez put the White Sox ahead with an RBI double in the first. Murphy's homer tied it in the third, and Tony Kemp drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth to put the A's back on top.

Andrew Vaughn put Chicago ahead again with a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth. Chapman tied it with his fifth home run in six games and 19th on the year.