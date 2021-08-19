Olson, Chapman rally Athletics to 5-4 win over White Sox

CHICAGO — Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Thursday.
Sean Murphy also homered as the A's avoided a sweep in their four-game series with AL Central-leading Chicago. Oakland ended a four-game skid and maintained its grip on the second AL wild-card spot.
Olson's blast in the seventh off reliever Michael Kopech (3-2), his 31st this season, gave Oakland a 5-3 lead.
"That's what he does," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He gets big hits at big times. That was a huge hit for us, and allows us to go home with at least one win here, which we needed."
Cole Irvin (9-11) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. Yusmeiro Petit and Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless inning apiece, and Lou Trivino allowed an unearned run in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.
Eloy Jiménez put the White Sox ahead with an RBI double in the first. Murphy's homer tied it in the third, and Tony Kemp drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth to put the A's back on top.
Andrew Vaughn put Chicago ahead again with a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth. Chapman tied it with his fifth home run in six games and 19th on the year.
Chicago starter Dylan Cease went six innings, giving up three runs on four hits. He exceeded 100 pitches for the third time in his last four starts.
"It wasn't great, but I kept us in it," Cease said. "That helps you swallow one like that a little bit easier. But at the end of the day, losing is not fun, so it's not much of a consolation prize."
Zack Collins scored for the White Sox in the ninth when shortstop Elvis Andrus collided with Starling Marte while trying to field a popup to center field. Andrus was charged with the error.
ANGLES 13, TIGERS 10: At Detroit, Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Los Angeles overcame an eight-run deficit to beat Detroit.
Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings. He had multiple hits for the first time since Aug. 11, when he hit homer No. 499. He grounded out with a chance to reach the milestone and pull the Tigers within a run in the eighth, finishing the day 2 of 5.
Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 3 with two walks, two runs scored and a sacrifice fly for the Angels.
ASTROS 6, ROYALS 3: At Kansas City, Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Houston beat Kansas City, avoiding a four-game sweep.
Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders. With the bases loaded in the 10th, he fouled off a 3-2 pitch from Wade Davis and drove the next one up the middle.
Houston added two more runs on a bases-loaded walk by Chas McCormick and a sacrifice fly by Taylor Jones.
MARINERS 9, RANGERS 8: At Arlington, Ty France hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning and Seattle completed a three-game series sweep with a win over Texas, after the Rangers forced extra innings with five runs in the ninth.
France went deep off Joe Barlow (0-1), who would have given up another homer if not for a spectacular inning-ending leaping catch by All-Star rookie outfielder Adolis Garcia, who had his glove extended over the wall in the awkward cutout fronting the Texas bullpen in right-center to rob Jake Fraley.
Joe Smith (2-1) walked a batter but benefited from an unusual double play when pitching a scoreless 10th. Paul Sewald worked the 11th for his sixth save in eight chances, though he gave up an RBI single to Brock Holt with two outs.
DIAMONDBACKS 6, PHILLIES 2: At Phoenix, Madison Bumgarner held Philadelphia to one hit in the first seven innings and Arizona beat Phillies for a three-game sweep.
Bumgarner (7-7) continued his strong pitching since returning from the injured list last month. Jean Segura led off the game with a double to left, but never advanced and Bumgarner didn’t give up another hit until Ronald Torreyes’ double in the eighth.