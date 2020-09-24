On the air

TELEVISION
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m. — Wake Forest at Louisville, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m. — Alabama at Mississippi State, SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Middle Tennessee at Texas (San Antonio), CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m. — Notre Dame at Louisville, ACCN
4 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Texas at Oklahoma, ESPNU
GOLF
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m. — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.), ESPNU
HORSE RACING
11:30 p.m. — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y, FS2
MLB
4 p.m. — St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Colorado at Arizona (6:30 p.m.), MLBN
7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Colorado at Arizona (6:30 p.m.), MLBN
10 p.m. — San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at LA Dodgers (9:30 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m. — IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar, NBCSN
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Marion vs. Mount Vernon (from 2006 season), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!