 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the air
0 comments
agate

On the air

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cook Out 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va, FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon — Dallas Baptist at Missouri St, ESPNU

2 p.m. — NC State at Boston College, ACCN

5 p.m. — Virginia at Clemson, ACCN

6 p.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi, SECN

6:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Iowa, BTN

7:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Baylor, ESPNU

9 p.m. — Oregon St. at Oregon, PAC-12N

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon — Northwestern at Rutgers, BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m. — Minnesota at Northwestern, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Duke at Florida St, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Utah at California, PAC-12N 

6 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, PAC-12N 

GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga, ESPN

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m. — Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (Light-Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn, SHO

MLB

3 p.m. — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Francisco (4:30 p.m.), MLBN

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Detroit at Cleveland (7:30 p.m.), MLBN

9:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Arizona OR San Diego at Texas (games joined in progress), NBATV

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Memphis at New York, NBATV

9 p.m. — Washington at Golden State, NBATV

NHL

7 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis, NHLN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

7:30 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago at Houston, CBSSN

TENNIS

Noon — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Quarterfinals, TENNIS

6 p.m. — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Quarterfinal 4, TENNIS

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:06 p.m. — Marion at Althoff, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News