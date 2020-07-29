On The Air
0 comments
agate

On The Air

  • 0

TELEVISION

GOLF

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, GOLF

9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, GOLF

1 p m. — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., GOLF

6 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

6 p.m. — The Stx National Showcase: Culver (Ind.) vs. Lakers (Md.), Quarterfinal, Columbia, Md. ESPNU

7 p.m. — The Stx National Showcase: Deerfield (Mass.) vs. Calvert Hall (Md.), Quarterfinal, Columbia, Md., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

LACROSSE

6 p.m. — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN

MLB 

3 p.m. — Washington at Toronto, MLBN

6 p.m. — Boston at NY Mets OR Cleveland at Minnesota, FOX

8:30 p.m. — San Diego at San Francisco, FS1

NBA

4:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

7 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

NHL 

3 p.m. — Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN

6 p.m. — Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NHLN

9 p.m. — Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

TENNIS

8 a.m. — WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS

11 a.m. — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS

3 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS

6 p.m. — WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN

WNBA

5 p.m. — Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN

7 p.m. — Chicago vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV

9 p.m. — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News