On The Air

TELEVISION
GOLF
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, GOLF
9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, GOLF
1 p m. — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., GOLF
6 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
6 p.m. — The Stx National Showcase: Culver (Ind.) vs. Lakers (Md.), Quarterfinal, Columbia, Md. ESPNU
7 p.m. — The Stx National Showcase: Deerfield (Mass.) vs. Calvert Hall (Md.), Quarterfinal, Columbia, Md., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
LACROSSE
6 p.m. — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN
MLB
3 p.m. — Washington at Toronto, MLBN
6 p.m. — Boston at NY Mets OR Cleveland at Minnesota, FOX
8:30 p.m. — San Diego at San Francisco, FS1
NBA
4:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
7 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
3 p.m. — Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
6 p.m. — Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NHLN
9 p.m. — Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
TENNIS
8 a.m. — WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS
11 a.m. — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS
3 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS
6 p.m. — WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN
WNBA
5 p.m. — Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
7 p.m. — Chicago vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV
9 p.m. — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
