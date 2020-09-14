On the air

TELEVISION
MLB
5:30 p.m. — Washington at Tampa Bay OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, MLBN
7:30 p.m. — Oakland at Colorado, FS1
8:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN
NBA
5:30 — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
8 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. New York, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
11:30 a.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island, FS2
6:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island, FS2
WNBA
6 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs First Round: Connecticut vs. Chicago, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2
8 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs First Round: Washington vs. Phoenix, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2
RADIO
JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL
4:20 p.m. — Marion at West Frankfort, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
MLB
6:35 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
