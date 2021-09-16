On the air

Saturday, Sept. 18
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn, NBCSN
BOXING
6 p.m. — PBC Fight Night, FS1
8 p.m. — Showtime Championship: Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas, SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Nebraska at Oklahoma, FOX
11 a.m. — Virginia Tech at West Virginia, FS1
11 a.m. — Howard vs. Hampton, NBCSN
1:30 p.m. — Purdue at Notre Dame, NBC
2:30 p.m. — Alabama at Florida, CBS
2:30 p.m. — Southern Cal at Washington St, FOX
2:30 p.m. — Tulsa at Ohio St, FS1
3 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Memphis, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Colorado St. at Toledo, ESPNU
6 p.m. — South Carolina at Georgia, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Auburn at Penn St, ABC
7 p.m. — Tulane at Mississippi St, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Stanford at Vanderbilt, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Boise St, FS1
9:15 p.m. — Arizona St. at BYU, ESPN
11:30 a.m. — San Jose St. at Hawaii, FS1
GOLF
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore, GOLF
5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif, GOLF
8:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m. — Premier League, NBCSN
9 a.m. — Premier League, USA
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, NBC
Sunday, Sept. 19
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Laguna Seca, NBC
GOLF
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore, GOLF
5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif, GOLF
8:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1
MEN'S LACROSSE
11 a.m. — PLL Playoffs: TBD, Championship, NBC
MLB
6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati, ESPN
NFL
Noon — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, New England at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, Denver at Jacksonville, CBS
Noon — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Chicago, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, San Francisco at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Carolina, FOX
3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, Tennessee at Seattle, CBS
7:20 p.m. — Kansas City at Baltimore, NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United, NBCSN
3 p.m. — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at Portland, FS1
SOFTBALL
11 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemontm Ill, FS1
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m. — Las Vegas at Phoenix, ABC