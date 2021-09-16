On the air

 Skip to main content
Saturday, Sept. 18

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn, NBCSN 

BOXING

6 p.m. — PBC Fight Night, FS1 

8 p.m. — Showtime Championship: Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas, SHO 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Nebraska at Oklahoma, FOX 

11 a.m. — Virginia Tech at West Virginia, FS1 

11 a.m. — Howard vs. Hampton, NBCSN 

1:30 p.m. — Purdue at Notre Dame, NBC 

2:30 p.m. — Alabama at Florida, CBS 

2:30 p.m. — Southern Cal at Washington St, FOX 

2:30 p.m. — Tulsa at Ohio St, FS1 

3 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Memphis, ESPN2 

3 p.m. — Colorado St. at Toledo, ESPNU 

6 p.m. — South Carolina at Georgia, ESPN 

6:30 p.m. — Auburn at Penn St, ABC 

7 p.m. — Tulane at Mississippi St, ESPN2 

7 p.m. — Stanford at Vanderbilt, ESPNU 

8 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Boise St, FS1 

9:15 p.m. — Arizona St. at BYU, ESPN 

11:30 a.m. — San Jose St. at Hawaii, FS1 

GOLF

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore, GOLF 

5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif, GOLF 

8:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), GOLF 

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

9 a.m. — Premier League, NBCSN 

9 a.m. — Premier League, USA 

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, NBC 

Sunday, Sept. 19

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Laguna Seca, NBC 

GOLF

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore, GOLF 

5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif, GOLF 

8:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), GOLF 

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1 

MEN'S LACROSSE 

11 a.m. — PLL Playoffs: TBD, Championship, NBC 

MLB

6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati, ESPN 

NFL

Noon — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, New England at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, Denver at Jacksonville, CBS 

Noon — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Chicago, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, San Francisco at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Carolina, FOX 

3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, FOX 

3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, Tennessee at Seattle, CBS 

7:20 p.m. — Kansas City at Baltimore, NBC 

MEN'S SOCCER 

8 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United, NBCSN 

3 p.m. — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union, ESPN 

6:30 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at Portland, FS1 

SOFTBALL

11 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemontm Ill, FS1 

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m. — Las Vegas at Phoenix, ABC 

