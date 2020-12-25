On The Air

Saturday, Dec. 26
TELEVISION
BOXING
5 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Alantez Fox vs. Marcos Hernandez (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles, FS1
7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles, FOX
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon — Houston at Central Florida, ABC
Noon — Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN
1 p.m. — Ohio State at Northwestern, FS1
3 p.m. — Virginia vs. Gonzaga, Fort Worth, Texas, CBS
3 p.m. — Indiana at Illinois, FS1
4 p.m. — Texas Southern at Louisiana State, SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m. — First Responder Bowl: Texas (San Antonio) vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), Dallas, ABC
2:30 p.m. — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala., ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NBA
4 p.m. — Atlanta at Memphis, NBATV
6:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at NY Knicks, NBATV
9 p.m. — Houston at Portland, NBATV
NFL
Noon — Tampa Bay at Detroit, NFLN
3:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona, AMAZON PRIME
3:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona, TWITCH
7:15 p.m. — Miami at Las Vegas, NFLN
SKIING
2 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped), NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBC
2 p.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, NBCSN
RADIO
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2:00 p.m. — Indiana at Illinois, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App,
Sunday, Dec. 17
TELEVISION
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m. — Alcorn State at Vanderbilt, SECN
3:30 p.m. — DePaul at Providence, FS1
NBA
2:30 p.m. — Dallas at LA Clippers, NBATV
6 p.m. — Brooklyn at Charlotte, NBATV
9 p.m. — Minnesota at LA Lakers, NBATV
NFL
Noon — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, Chicago at Jacksonville, CBS
Noon — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Kansas City, NY Giants at Baltimore, Cincinnati at Houston, FOX
3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Denver at LA Chargers, Carolina at Washington, CBS
3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Dallas, LA Chargers at Seattle, FOX
7:20 p.m. — Tennessee at Green Bay, NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
8:10 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United, NBCSN
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool, NBCSN
1:15 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton, NBCSN