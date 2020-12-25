 Skip to main content
On The Air
agate

On The Air

Saturday, Dec. 26

TELEVISION

BOXING

5 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Alantez Fox vs. Marcos Hernandez (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles, FS1

7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles, FOX

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

Noon — Houston at Central Florida, ABC 

Noon — Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN

1 p.m. — Ohio State at Northwestern, FS1

3 p.m. — Virginia vs. Gonzaga, Fort Worth, Texas, CBS 

3 p.m. — Indiana at Illinois, FS1

4 p.m. — Texas Southern at Louisiana State, SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m. — First Responder Bowl: Texas (San Antonio) vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), Dallas, ABC

2:30 p.m. — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala., ESPN

6:30 p.m. — Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla., ESPN 

NBA

4 p.m. — Atlanta at Memphis, NBATV

6:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at NY Knicks, NBATV

9 p.m. — Houston at Portland, NBATV

NFL 

Noon — Tampa Bay at Detroit, NFLN

3:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona, AMAZON PRIME

3:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona, TWITCH

7:15 p.m. — Miami at Las Vegas, NFLN

SKIING

2 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped), NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, NBCSN

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBC

2 p.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, NBCSN

RADIO

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2:00 p.m. — Indiana at Illinois, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App,

Sunday, Dec. 17

TELEVISION

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

3 p.m. — Alcorn State at Vanderbilt, SECN

3:30 p.m. — DePaul at Providence, FS1

NBA 

2:30 p.m. — Dallas at LA Clippers, NBATV

6 p.m. — Brooklyn at Charlotte, NBATV

9 p.m. — Minnesota at LA Lakers, NBATV

NFL

Noon — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, Chicago at Jacksonville, CBS

Noon — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Kansas City, NY Giants at Baltimore, Cincinnati at Houston, FOX

3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Denver at LA Chargers, Carolina at Washington, CBS

3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Dallas, LA Chargers at Seattle, FOX

7:20 p.m. — Tennessee at Green Bay, NBC

MEN'S SOCCER 

8:10 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United, NBCSN

10:25 a.m. — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool, NBCSN

1:15 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton, NBCSN

