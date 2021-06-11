 Skip to main content
On the air
agate

On the air

Saturday, June 12

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Sunday) — Greater Western Sydney at North Melbourne, FS2 

AUTO RACING

10 a.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit, NBCSN 

Noon — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1 

12:30 p.m. — The World of Outlaws: It's Dirt Baby!, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped), CBS 

1 p.m. — IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit, NBC 

3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1 

3 p.m. — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis, FS2 

4 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit, NBCSN 

7 p.m. — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford, Conn, CBS 

BOXING

9 p.m. — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (Super-Featherweights), Las Vegas, ESPN 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, Super Regional, Game 2, Nashville, Tenn, ESPN2 

11 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1, Columbia, S.C, ESPNU 

1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Mississippi St., Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN 

2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. NC State, Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark, ESPN2 

2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Stanford, Super Regional, Game 2, Lubbock, Texas, ESPNU 

6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: LSU at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2 

8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Texas, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU 

9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Mississippi, Super Regional, Game 2, Tucson, Ariz, ESPN2 

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m. — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Final Day, Eugene, Ore, ESPNU 

DIVING

3 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final - Women's Springboard, Indianapolis, NBC 

7 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final - Men's Platform, Indianapolis, NBC 

FISHING

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic, Lake Ray Roberts, Denton, Texas, FOX 

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C, GOLF 

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C, CBS 

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis, GOLF 

4 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C, GOLF 

6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif, GOLF 

HORSE RACING

4 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

MEN'S LACROSSE 

11 a.m. — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Cannons LC, Kennesaw, Ga, NBC 

2 p.m. — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC, Kennesaw, Ga, NBCSN 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m. — UFC 263 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Glendale, Ariz, ESPN 

7 p.m. — UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Glendale, Ariz, ESPN 

MLB

1 p.m. — San Francisco at Washington (Game 1 of Doubleheader), MLBN 

3:30 p.m. — NY Yankees at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Toronto at Boston (4 p.m.), MLBN 

6 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR San Francisco at Washington (Game 2 of Doubleheader) OR Houston at Minnesota, FOX 

9 p.m. — Texas at LA Dodgers, MLBN 

NBA

7:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at LA Clippers, Game 3, ABC 

RODEO

6 p.m. — PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Las Vegas, CBSSN 

RUGBY

10 p.m. — MLR: Toronto at Austin (taped), FS2 

11 a.m. (Sunday) — Premiership: Sale at Exeter, NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

6:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Switzerland, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN 

10:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B, Copenhagen, Denmark, ESPN 

1:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Russia, Group B, St. Petersburg, Russia, ABC 

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — South Division: Jousters vs. Sea Lions, Houston, FOX 

7 p.m. — South Division: Generals vs. Blues, Houston, FS2 

TENNIS

8 a.m. — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris, NBC 

8 a.m. — WTA: Viking Open Nottingham, Semifinals, TENNIS 

4:30 a.m. (Sunday) — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris, TENNIS 

5 a.m. (Sunday) — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris, TENNIS 

RADIO

MLB

2:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

Sunday, June 20

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: The French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, ESPN 

10 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn, NBCSN 

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn, NBCSN 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — College World Series: TBD, Game 3, ESPN2 

6 p.m. — College World Series: TBD, Game 4, ESPN2 

GOLF

9 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif, GOLF 

11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif, NBC 

1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan, CBS 

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif, NBC 

MLB

6 p.m. — St. Louis at Atlanta, ESPN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

10:30 a.m. — UEFA Euro: Switzerland vs. Turkey, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN 

10:30 a.m. — UEFA Euro: Italy vs. Wales, Group A, Rome, ESPN2 

1 p.m. — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, ESPN 

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro: Spain vs. Poland, Group E, Seville, Spain, ABC 

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

3 p.m. — NWSL: Portland at Kansas City, CBS 

WNBA

3 p.m. — New York at Los Angeles, ESPN 

RADIO

MLB

Noon — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

