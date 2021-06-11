On the air

Saturday, June 12
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Sunday) — Greater Western Sydney at North Melbourne, FS2
AUTO RACING
10 a.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit, NBCSN
Noon — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1
12:30 p.m. — The World of Outlaws: It's Dirt Baby!, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped), CBS
1 p.m. — IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit, NBC
3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1
3 p.m. — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis, FS2
4 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford, Conn, CBS
BOXING
9 p.m. — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (Super-Featherweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, Super Regional, Game 2, Nashville, Tenn, ESPN2
11 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1, Columbia, S.C, ESPNU
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Mississippi St., Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. NC State, Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark, ESPN2
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Stanford, Super Regional, Game 2, Lubbock, Texas, ESPNU
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: LSU at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Texas, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Mississippi, Super Regional, Game 2, Tucson, Ariz, ESPN2
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m. — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Final Day, Eugene, Ore, ESPNU
DIVING
3 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final - Women's Springboard, Indianapolis, NBC
7 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final - Men's Platform, Indianapolis, NBC
FISHING
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic, Lake Ray Roberts, Denton, Texas, FOX
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C, CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis, GOLF
4 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C, GOLF
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif, GOLF
HORSE RACING
4 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MEN'S LACROSSE
11 a.m. — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Cannons LC, Kennesaw, Ga, NBC
2 p.m. — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC, Kennesaw, Ga, NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m. — UFC 263 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Glendale, Ariz, ESPN
7 p.m. — UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Glendale, Ariz, ESPN
MLB
1 p.m. — San Francisco at Washington (Game 1 of Doubleheader), MLBN
3:30 p.m. — NY Yankees at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Toronto at Boston (4 p.m.), MLBN
6 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR San Francisco at Washington (Game 2 of Doubleheader) OR Houston at Minnesota, FOX
9 p.m. — Texas at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at LA Clippers, Game 3, ABC
RODEO
6 p.m. — PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Las Vegas, CBSSN
RUGBY
10 p.m. — MLR: Toronto at Austin (taped), FS2
11 a.m. (Sunday) — Premiership: Sale at Exeter, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
6:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Switzerland, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN
10:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B, Copenhagen, Denmark, ESPN
1:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Russia, Group B, St. Petersburg, Russia, ABC
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — South Division: Jousters vs. Sea Lions, Houston, FOX
7 p.m. — South Division: Generals vs. Blues, Houston, FS2
TENNIS
8 a.m. — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris, NBC
8 a.m. — WTA: Viking Open Nottingham, Semifinals, TENNIS
4:30 a.m. (Sunday) — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Sunday) — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris, TENNIS
RADIO
MLB
2:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
Sunday, June 20
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: The French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, ESPN
10 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn, NBCSN
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn, NBCSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. — College World Series: TBD, Game 3, ESPN2
6 p.m. — College World Series: TBD, Game 4, ESPN2
GOLF
9 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif, GOLF
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif, NBC
1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan, CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif, NBC
MLB
6 p.m. — St. Louis at Atlanta, ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
10:30 a.m. — UEFA Euro: Switzerland vs. Turkey, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN
10:30 a.m. — UEFA Euro: Italy vs. Wales, Group A, Rome, ESPN2
1 p.m. — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, ESPN
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro: Spain vs. Poland, Group E, Seville, Spain, ABC
WOMEN'S SOCCER