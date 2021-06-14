On the air

 Skip to main content
TELEVISION

BOWLING

7 p.m. — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 1, Portland, Maine, FS1 

8 p.m. — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 2, Portland, Maine, FS1 

9 p.m. — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 3, Portland, Maine, FS1 

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m. — The Royal Ascot: Day 1, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN 

MLB

6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at NY Mets, ESPN 

9 p.m. — Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Seattle, MLBN 

NBA

7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 5, TNT 

NHL

7 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 2, NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

10:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Hungary vs. Portugal, Group F, Budapest, Hungary, ESPN 

1:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: France vs. Germany, Group F, Munich, ESPN 

SWIMMING

5:30 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (taped), NBCSN 

7 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb, -NBC 

RADIO

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

