On The Air
On The Air

TELEVISION

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Creighton, FS1

MLB 

10 a.m. — 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, MLBN

6 p.m. — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Boston, MLBN

9 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN

TENNIS

11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN

6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

10:30 a.m. — IAAF: Diamond League, Zurich, Switzerland, NBCSN

WNBA 

6 p.m. — Phoenix at Atlanta, NBATV

8 p.m. — Minnesota at Las Vegas, ESPN2

RADIO

MLB

8 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Oakland, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

