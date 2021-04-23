On The Air

Saturday, April 24
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
Noon — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1
3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FOX
6 p.m. — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City, NBCSN
9 p.m. — IndyCar: Practice, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped), NBCSN
BOWLING
10 a.m. — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn., FS1
BOXING
9 p.m. — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, (Featherweights), Kissimmee, Fla., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m. — Florida at Auburn, SECN
4 p.m. — Georgia at Missouri, SECN
6 p.m. — Virginia Tech at NC State, ACCN
7 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, ESPNU
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Michigan, Championship, Iowa City, Iowa, BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m. — Boston College Spring Game, ACCN
Noon — Pittsburgh Spring Game, ACCN
1 p.m. — Michigan St. Spring Game, BTN
2 p.m. — North Carolina Spring Game, ACCN
2 p.m. — Arizona Spring Game, PAC-12N
3 p.m. — Maryland Spring Game (taped), BTN
4 p.m. — Washington St. Spring Game, PAC-12N
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
11 a.m. — Army at Navy, CBSSN
11 a.m. — Syracuse at Virginia, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Maryland at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU
1:30 p.m. — Providence at Georgetown, CBSSN
3 p.m. — Penn St. at Ohio St., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m. — Northwestern at Michigan, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi St., SECN
3 p.m. — LSU at Kentucky, ESPN2
5 p.m. — South Carolina at Florida, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, PAC-12N
7 p.m. — Auburn at Mississippi, SECN
8:30 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Kentucky, Championship, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2
FISHING
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, FS1
GOLF
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., CBS
5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m. — UFC 261 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2
7 p.m. — UFC 261 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
MLB
Noon — Seattle at Boston OR Kansas City at Detroit, MLBN
3 p.m. — Washington at NY Mets, FS1
6 p.m. — Texas at Chicago White Sox, FS1
8 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco, MLBN
NBA
12:15 p.m. — Toronto at New York, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ESPN
7:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Dallas, ABC
NHL
11:30 a.m. — New Jersey at Pittsburgh, NHLN
2 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, NBC
6 p.m. — Toronto at Winnipeg, NHLN
RODEO
10 p.m. — PBR: The Nampa Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (taped), CBSSN
RUGBY
8 p.m. — MLR: San Diego at Los Angeles, CBSSN
SAILING
5 p.m. — SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda (taped), CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
11:00 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United, NBC
5 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at LA FC, ESPN
TENNIS
6:30 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m. — USATF: The Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa, NBCSN
4 p.m. — USATF: The Oregon Relays, Eugene, Ore., NBCSN
RADIO
Noon — ARCA Menards Series at Talladega, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
Sunday, April 25
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m. — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., NBC
1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FOX
2 p.m. — GT World Challenge: The Endurance Cup, Monza, Italy (taped), CBSSN
BOWLING
12:30 p.m. — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon — Tennessee at Texas A&M, SECN
1 p.m. — Duke at Virginia, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Washington St. at California, PAC-12N
3 p.m. — Virginia Tech at NC State, ACCN
4 p.m. — Northwestern at Iowa, BTN
6 p.m. — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
6:30 a.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Sea Island, Ga., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Michigan, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Notre Dame at North Carolina, ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m. — Florida St. at Louisville, ACCN
11 a.m. — Northwestern at Michigan, BTN
11 a.m. — LSU at Kentucky, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN
1 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Missouri at Arkansas, SECN
4 p.m. — Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ESPNU
CYCLING
1 p.m. — UCI: The Liège-Bastogne-Liège, 161.2 miles, Liège, Belgium (taped), NBCSN
FISHING
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, FS1
GOLF
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., CBS
4 p.m. — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, First Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
Noon — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston, MLBN
6 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN
6 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers (StatCast), ESPN2
NBA
12:15 p.m. — Boston at Charlotte, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Phoenix at Brooklyn, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Atlanta, NBATV
9 p.m. — Sacramento at Golden State, NBATV
NHL
2 p.m. — Boston at Pittsburgh, NBC
6 p.m. — Columbus at Tampa Bay, NBCSN
RODEO
1 p.m. — PBR: The Nampa Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (taped), CBS
RUGBY
2:30 p.m. — MLR: Old Glory DC at New England, FS1
SAILING
Noon — SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda, CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, NBCSN
4:30 p.m. — MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy, FS1
TENNIS
7 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals, TENNIS
RADIO
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Texas at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM