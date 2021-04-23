 Skip to main content
On The Air
agate

On The Air

Saturday, April 24

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

Noon — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1

3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FOX

6 p.m. — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City, NBCSN

9 p.m. — IndyCar: Practice, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped), NBCSN

BOWLING

10 a.m. — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn., FS1

BOXING

9 p.m. — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, (Featherweights), Kissimmee, Fla., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m. — Florida at Auburn, SECN

4 p.m. — Georgia at Missouri, SECN

6 p.m. — Virginia Tech at NC State, ACCN

7 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, ESPNU

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Michigan, Championship, Iowa City, Iowa, BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m. — Boston College Spring Game, ACCN

Noon — Pittsburgh Spring Game, ACCN

1 p.m. — Michigan St. Spring Game, BTN

2 p.m. — North Carolina Spring Game, ACCN

2 p.m. — Arizona Spring Game, PAC-12N

3 p.m. — Maryland Spring Game (taped), BTN

4 p.m. — Washington St. Spring Game, PAC-12N

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

11 a.m. — Army at Navy, CBSSN

11 a.m. — Syracuse at Virginia, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Maryland at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU

1:30 p.m. — Providence at Georgetown, CBSSN

3 p.m. — Penn St. at Ohio St., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m. — Northwestern at Michigan, ESPNU

1 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi St., SECN

3 p.m. — LSU at Kentucky, ESPN2

5 p.m. — South Carolina at Florida, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, PAC-12N

7 p.m. — Auburn at Mississippi, SECN

8:30 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Kentucky, Championship, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2

FISHING

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, FS1

GOLF

7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., CBS

5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m. — UFC 261 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2

7 p.m. — UFC 261 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN

MLB 

Noon — Seattle at Boston OR Kansas City at Detroit, MLBN

3 p.m. — Washington at NY Mets, FS1

6 p.m. — Texas at Chicago White Sox, FS1

8 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco, MLBN

NBA 

12:15 p.m. — Toronto at New York, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ESPN

7:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Dallas, ABC

NHL 

11:30 a.m. — New Jersey at Pittsburgh, NHLN

2 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, NBC

6 p.m. — Toronto at Winnipeg, NHLN

RODEO

10 p.m. — PBR: The Nampa Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (taped), CBSSN

RUGBY

8 p.m. — MLR: San Diego at Los Angeles, CBSSN

SAILING

5 p.m. — SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda (taped), CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER 

11:00 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United, NBC

5 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at LA FC, ESPN

TENNIS

6:30 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m. — USATF: The Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa, NBCSN

4 p.m. — USATF: The Oregon Relays, Eugene, Ore., NBCSN

RADIO

AUTO RACING

Noon — ARCA Menards Series at Talladega, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
  
MLB 
5:30 p.m. — Texas at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

Sunday, April 25

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m. — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., NBC

1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FOX

2 p.m. — GT World Challenge: The Endurance Cup, Monza, Italy (taped), CBSSN

BOWLING

12:30 p.m. — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn., FS1 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon — Tennessee at Texas A&M, SECN

1 p.m. — Duke at Virginia, ESPNU

2 p.m. — Washington St. at California, PAC-12N

3 p.m. — Virginia Tech at NC State, ACCN

4 p.m. — Northwestern at Iowa, BTN

6 p.m. — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

6:30 a.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Sea Island, Ga., SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE 

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Michigan, ESPNU

1 p.m. — Notre Dame at North Carolina, ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m. — Florida St. at Louisville, ACCN

11 a.m. — Northwestern at Michigan, BTN 

11 a.m. — LSU at Kentucky, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN

1 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Missouri at Arkansas, SECN 

4 p.m. — Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ESPNU

CYCLING

1 p.m. — UCI: The Liège-Bastogne-Liège, 161.2 miles, Liège, Belgium (taped), NBCSN

FISHING

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, FS1

GOLF

7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., GOLF

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., CBS

4 p.m. — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, First Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MLB 

Noon — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston, MLBN

6 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN 

6 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers (StatCast), ESPN2

NBA 

12:15 p.m. — Boston at Charlotte, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Phoenix at Brooklyn, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Atlanta, NBATV

9 p.m. — Sacramento at Golden State, NBATV

NHL 

2 p.m. — Boston at Pittsburgh, NBC

6 p.m. — Columbus at Tampa Bay, NBCSN

RODEO

1 p.m. — PBR: The Nampa Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (taped), CBS

RUGBY

2:30 p.m. — MLR: Old Glory DC at New England, FS1

SAILING

Noon — SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda, CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

8 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, NBCSN

4:30 p.m. — MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy, FS1

TENNIS

7 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals, TENNIS

RADIO

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Texas at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

