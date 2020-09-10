On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN2
6 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va, NBCSN
CYCLING
8 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif, GOLF
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif, GOLF
8:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m. — Bellator 245: Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida (Light Heavyweights), Montville, Conn, PARAMOUNT
MLB
4 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami OR NY Mets at Toronto (6:30 p.m.), MLBN
5 p.m. — Atlanta at Washington, FS1
6:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami, MLBN
9 p.m. — Seattle at Arizona OR LA Dodgers at Colorado, MLBN
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, USA
11:55 a.m. — RFL: Hull Kingston at St. Helens, FS2
2 p.m. — RFL: Huddersfield at Leeds, FS2
TENNIS
11 a.m. — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2
3 p.m. — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN
WNBA
7 p.m. — Chicago vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Seattle vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Marion vs. Murphysboro (from 2006 season), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!