 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the air
0 comments
agate

On the air

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN2

6 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va, NBCSN

CYCLING

8 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF

11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif, GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif, GOLF

6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif, GOLF

8:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped), GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), ESPNU

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m. — Bellator 245: Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida (Light Heavyweights), Montville, Conn, PARAMOUNT

MLB

4 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami OR NY Mets at Toronto (6:30 p.m.), MLBN

5 p.m. — Atlanta at Washington, FS1

6:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami, MLBN

9 p.m. — Seattle at Arizona OR LA Dodgers at Colorado, MLBN

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

NHL

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, USA

11:55 a.m. — RFL: Hull Kingston at St. Helens, FS2

2 p.m. — RFL: Huddersfield at Leeds, FS2

TENNIS

11 a.m. — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2

3 p.m. — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN

WNBA

7 p.m. — Chicago vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN

9 p.m. — Seattle vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Marion vs. Murphysboro (from 2006 season), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News